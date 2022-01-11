ThycoticCentrify Secret Server Further Enhances Industry-Recognized Usability with Automated and Simplified Secrets Management

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ThycoticCentrify , a leading provider of cloud identity security solutions formed by the merger of privileged access management (PAM) leaders Thycotic and Centrify, today announced new and expanded capabilities for its award-winning PAM solution, Secret Server . With the addition of new security controls, automation, and design updates, Secret Server builds on its industry-leading secrets management capabilities and ease-of-use to offer greater protection and higher productivity.

According to the Verizon 2021 Data Breach Investigations Report, credentials are the primary means by which bad actors hack into an organization, with 61% of breaches attributed to compromised credentials. To reduce this threat, all organizations independent of size, location, or industry need robust, easy-to-use solutions in place to protect the accounts and credentials that allow access to these privileges.

Stronger security controls reduce risk

The latest Secret Server release allows organizations to rotate Secret Server's master encryption key on demand. Rotating individual secrets housed within the digital vault provides an additional layer of protection to block external actors from gaining access to it.

Secret Server also streamlines the connection process for organizations that use jump boxes to protect access to critical resources. Rather than taking time to inject unique credentials at every connection point, users can now use a single key to navigate an entire route from launch, to jump box, to destination within a single session. Users can launch the end-to-end route via Secret Server or the interface of the Connection Manager session management tool.

"Our continued focus on decreasing the steps required to safeguard secrets reduces the workload on security administrators and the attack surface area," said Jon Kuhn, SVP of Product Management at ThycoticCentrify. "As an example, our master encryption key rotation capability is simple to implement and provides an additional layer of protection to block external actors from gaining access to all the other keys stored on the platform."

Checkout enhancements remove bottlenecks

To enhance auditing and compliance, Secret Server ensures that only one privileged user at a time can use a secret. When secrets aren't checked back in to Secret Server after use, critical maintenance operations can't be performed and productivity slows. The latest release automatically checks in secrets for API connections after expiration.

Additionally, users now have more visibility into remaining time on a secret checkout and can extend the checkout if required.

The latest release also includes enhancements to the Secret Server interface, logging, and reporting to increase usability and accessibility through improved keyboard navigation and screen reader hints.

Organizations can try the latest version of Secret Server for free at https://thycotic.com/products/secret-server/ .

About ThycoticCentrify

ThycoticCentrify is a leading cloud identity security vendor, enabling digital transformation at scale. ThycoticCentrify's industry-leading privileged access management (PAM) solutions reduce risk, complexity, and cost while securing organizations' data, devices, and code across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. ThycoticCentrify is trusted by over 14,000 leading organizations around the globe including over half of the Fortune 100, and customers include the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies.

© Thycotic Software, LLC and Centrify Corporation 2022.

