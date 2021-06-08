ThycoticCentrify Service Account Governance Adds Integration with Cloud Vaults Including AWS Secrets Manager and Azure Key Vault

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and WASHINGTON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThycoticCentrify , a leading provider of cloud identity security solutions formed by the merger of privileged access management (PAM) leaders Thycotic and Centrify, today announced enhancements to its industry-leading solution for service account governance, Thycotic Account Lifecycle Manager . The latest version enables IT teams to govern cloud-based service accounts with direct integrations to external vaults such as AWS and Azure, and service accounts used within the DevOps environment.

Privileged service accounts automatically connect business-critical applications, databases, root accounts, and other IT systems that contain sensitive information. Without human oversight, most service accounts are not managed according to central governance practices. Even when security teams discover them, they rarely know their purpose, who has access, and are reluctant to decommission them.

Account Lifecycle Manager makes it possible for enterprises to manage all types of service accounts with end-to-end governance, from discovery and provisioning through decommissioning.

"Cloud-based service accounts are among the most challenging to govern because they can be commissioned by teams other than central IT," said ThycoticCentrify's Vice President of Product Management, Jai Dargan. "Enterprises need usable security solutions with central oversight and consistent policies that are easy for teams that manage cloud platforms, applications, and DevOps tools to adopt. By integrating with the tools these teams are using, enterprises improve service account governance and reduce risk."

Highlights of expanded capabilities with Account Lifecycle Manager include:

Integration with cloud vaults including AWS Secrets Manager and Azure Key Vault

Integration with external secrets management vaults for DevOps, such as Thycotic's DevOps Secrets Vault and Hashicorp Vault

Enhancements to the user interface for ease of use and an improved look and feel.

Synchronization with Azure Directory roles to improve management of Azure AD resources

More information and a free 30-day trial of Account Lifecycle Manager are available at https://thycotic.com/products/account-lifecycle-manager/

About ThycoticCentrify

ThycoticCentrify is a leading cloud identity security vendor, enabling digital transformation at scale. ThycoticCentrify's industry-leading privileged access management (PAM) solutions reduce risk, complexity, and cost while securing organizations' data, devices, and code across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. ThycoticCentrify is trusted by over 14,000 leading organizations around the globe including over half of the Fortune 100, and customers include the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies.

© Thycotic Software, LLC and Centrify Corporation 2021. ®Centrify and ®Thycotic are registered trademarks of Centrify Corporation and Thycotic Software, LLC respectively.

