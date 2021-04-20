ThycoticCentrify Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type ll Compliance Recertification

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and WASHINGTON, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThycoticCentrify , a leading provider of cloud identity security solutions formed by the merger of privileged access management (PAM) leaders Thycotic and Centrify, today announced that the company has successfully completed Type ll Service Organization Control (SOC 2) recertification audits for Secret Server Cloud, Privilege Manager Cloud, Privilege Behavioral Analytics, Account Lifecycle Manager, and DevOps Secrets Vault. Schneider Downs & Co., Inc. conducted the recertification audit and found that ThycoticCentrify continues to meet the SOC 2 standards for Security and Availability Trust Services Principles with zero exceptions.

A vital industry standard, SOC 2 compliance assures the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of customer data across solutions. SOC 2 reports demonstrate a company's ability to not only implement critical security policies but to also prove compliance over an extended period.

"As a leader in the PAM industry, thousands of organizations place their trust in us daily to handle and secure access to their data with the highest level of protection," said Jacob Stucky, Vice President of Engineering at ThycoticCentrify. "Successfully completing the SOC 2 recertification without exceptions underpins our continued commitment to securing third-party validation of our solutions to ensure that we are providing the most rigorous security controls to our customers."

SOC 2 Type II standards help companies recognize, communicate, and exercise cross-functional value among DevOps and security teams. ThycoticCentrify used this recertification audit as an opportunity to continue heavily integrating its security team within its DevOps practices. The internal team used the company's flagship solution to help with the examination and to also demonstrate ThycoticCentrify's security posture for any ongoing audit.

About ThycoticCentrify

ThycoticCentrify is a leading cloud identity security vendor, enabling digital transformation at scale. ThycoticCentrify's industry-leading privileged access management (PAM) solutions reduce risk, complexity, and cost while securing organizations' data, devices, and code across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. ThycoticCentrify is trusted by over 14,000 leading organizations around the globe including over half of the Fortune 100, and customers include the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies.

© Thycotic and Centrify 2021. ®Centrify and ®Thycotic are registered trademarks of Centrify Corporation and Thycotic Software, respectively.

