ThycoticCentrify Wins 2021 Computing Security Excellence Award for Identity and Access Management

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and WASHINGTON, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThycoticCentrify , a leading provider of cloud identity security solutions formed by the merger of privileged access management (PAM) leaders Thycotic and Centrify, is proud to announce that it has won the 2021 Computing Security Excellence Awards in the Identity & Access Management (IAM) category.

A statement from the award organizers stated that the company's Secret Server solution is an "interesting take on the concept of privileged management." Secret Server enables organizations to ensure that all accounts with privileged access capabilities are vaulted and protected against misuse. The solution empowers IT teams to discover any overlooked accounts on their system and bring all of them up to the same standard of security.

"We're honored to be recognized with the Computing Security Excellence award, a testimony to our leadership in identity and access management and Secret Server's innovative approach to privileged access management," said Chris Smith, Chief Marketing Officer at ThycoticCentrify. "In IT environments redefined by digital transformation, remote workforces, and the cloud, every user is now a privileged user, making PAM a more significant part of any IAM strategy. This award ends an eventful 2021 for ThycoticCentrify on a high note, and we will carry this momentum into the new year."

As cyber threats continue to increase, effective and agile PAM has become mission-critical for organizations of every size. Secret Server is a fully-featured Privileged Access Management solution available both on-premises and in the cloud. Secret Server makes it easy to detect, control, change and audit privileged accounts, giving security and IT ops teams the agility to secure and manage all types of privileges, protecting administrator, service, application, and root accounts from cyberattacks.

About ThycoticCentrify

ThycoticCentrify is a leading cloud identity security vendor, enabling digital transformation at scale. ThycoticCentrify's industry-leading privileged access management (PAM) solutions reduce risk, complexity, and cost while securing organizations' data, devices, and code across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. ThycoticCentrify is trusted by over 14,000 leading organizations around the globe including over half of the Fortune 100, and customers include the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies.

