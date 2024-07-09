Thylacine Biotherapeutics Earns Top Honor in Medical Threat Reduction Challenge

MIAMI, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thylacine Biotherapeutics is pleased to announce its first-place award in the prestigious Medical Threat Reduction Challenge, sponsored by Advanced Technology International (ATI) and the Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC). Following a competitive evaluation of more than three hundred submissions, Thylacine emerged as one of 14 finalists selected to present at the TechConnect World conference in Washington DC. Thylacine presented before a panel of judges with vast experience from time working with medical countermeasure development within both Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense.

Thylacine showcased its groundbreaking rapid-response, broad-spectrum antiviral platform, developed at Columbia University by Drs. Matteo Porotto and Anne Moscona. This innovative platform may be used to target a diverse array of viruses, including SARS-CoV-2; influenza, RSV, and high-consequence biothreats such as Ebola and Nipah.

"In a highly competitive field, Thylacine Bio's technology stood apart in its potential to protect the warfighter from a broad array of viral threats," remarked Dr. Mike Stebbins, Senior Vice President for ATI, lead for their Medical and Threat Countermeasures Division and Executive Director of MCDC.

Thylacine's lead candidate, THY-01, has demonstrated efficacy against various coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2, SARS, and MERS. The platform's versatility allows for rapid adaptation to new viral threats using a proprietary toolkit approach, ensuring timely response and effectiveness.

"Our platform represents a paradigm shift in antiviral therapies," said Dr. Elma Hawkins, Executive Chairwoman at Thylacine Biotherapeutics. "Designed to address endemic infectious disease, and combat multiple viral biothreats, our technology leverages novel lipopeptides that effectively inhibit viral entry and block transmission."

Supported over 17 years with $31 million in NIH-sponsored research to Drs. Porotto and Moscona, this platform is poised to transform global health security with its ability to mitigate both endemic and emerging viral threats.

About MCDC: The MCDC Consortium accelerates the deployment of medical countermeasures for the US Department of Defense, addressing critical pharmaceutical and diagnostic needs to enhance the readiness of military personnel.

About Advanced Technology International: ATI, a public-service nonprofit based in Summerville, S.C., builds and manages collaborations that conduct research and development of new technologies to solve our nation's most pressing challenges. Fueled by a community of experts from industry, academia, and government, ATI accelerates impact by using the power of collaboration to help the federal government quickly acquire novel technologies.

About Thylacine Biotherapeutics: Thylacine Biotherapeutics, headquartered in Miami, FL is dedicated to pioneering antiviral therapies to combat a wide range of global medical threats.

Contact: Daniel Graifman, President [email protected], www.thylacine-bio.com

