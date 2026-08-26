Thyme Care Earns NCQA Accreditation for Both Its Cancer Case Management and Population Health Programs

NCQA evaluated Thyme Care's cancer programs against two separate sets of national standards, covering care planning and monitoring, data integration, staff licensure and training.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thyme Care, the oncology company aligning accountability across the full cancer journey, today announced it has earned NCQA Case Management Accreditation and NCQA Population Health Program Accreditation for its cancer care programs. Both were accredited for three years, the highest term NCQA awards.

Thyme Care pairs each individual with a dedicated care team of oncology nurses, social workers, and care partners who coordinate closely with treating oncologists. The team helps people understand their diagnosis and treatment options, manages symptoms before they become emergencies, connects individuals to financial assistance and transportation, and stays reachable around the clock.

"Every person with cancer supported by Thyme Care gets individualized care. A nurse who knows their history, someone reachable when a symptom starts at 9 p.m., or a social worker to help them navigate the financial toxicity of their disease," said Brian Dorsey, M.D., senior vice president, care delivery. "Accreditation doesn't change how we take care of people, but it puts a national standard behind our work and validates that we deliver consistently high-quality care. Individuals with cancer and their families deserve that kind of support."

The NCQA standards align with what our care teams already do every day. We find the person whose symptoms are getting worse before those symptoms turn into an emergency room visit, keep the care plan aligned with the member's goals, and answer the phone at night and on weekends when something changes. In cancer, that is often the difference between an unnecessary and costly hospital admission and a problem that could have been resolved at home that same day.

Case Management Accreditation: how each person's care is planned and coordinated

NCQA reviewed how Thyme Care identifies who needs support, assesses their medical, behavioral, and social needs, builds a care plan with them, monitors that plan over time, and manages transitions between treatment settings. It also examined staff training and credential verification, patient rights and responsibilities, and privacy, security, and confidentiality procedures.

Population Health Program Accreditation: how the program finds people and measures results

This accreditation examines the system level. NCQA reviewed how Thyme Care integrates data across sources, segments a population by risk and need, targets the right intervention to the right person, supports treating clinicians, and measures whether the program works.

Together, the two accreditations validate both the individual care plan and the system that produces it. Preparing for both surveys drew on teams across Thyme Care, including clinical, quality, compliance, operations, product, engineering, data, and network.

"The future of health care depends on our ability to better understand people's needs, coordinate care effectively and deliver the right support at the right time," said Dr. Vivek Garg, President and CEO of NCQA. "NCQA's Case Management and Population Health Program Accreditations recognize organizations that are strengthening care delivery through person-centered care, data-driven insights and coordinated interventions. By earning both accreditations, Thyme Care has demonstrated a strong commitment to advancing quality, improving outcomes and helping people achieve their best possible health."

This recognition reflects the care model and support programs Thyme Care has built and delivered for years. NCQA's review independently validates the experience Thyme Care delivers to members and to the partners who share accountability for their care. Many health plans are held to NCQA standards themselves. Thyme Care's accreditation gives those partners an independent assessment of Thyme Care's programs to point to, rather than an assurance they have to offer on their own.

About Thyme Care

Thyme Care aligns accountability across the cancer care journey, coordinating patients, providers, and health plans around a shared model of care that drives better outcomes and lower costs for everyone. By collaborating with health plans, oncologists, employers, and risk-bearing providers, Thyme Care delivers fully connected care to 10.5 million people each year navigating a cancer diagnosis. Through dedicated care teams and a purpose-built technology platform, Thyme Care integrates directly into existing workflows to support patients longitudinally, close gaps between visits, and align clinical decisions with financial accountability. Thyme Care assumes risk for both the cost and quality of care, helping reduce avoidable emergency department visits, supporting clinically appropriate high-value treatment decisions, and giving providers a trusted partner that extends their reach. When accountability is aligned and coordinated across the system, providers can focus on what matters most, payers gain greater visibility and more predictable costs, and patients feel supported across every stage of their journey. To learn more, visit thymecare.com.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

SOURCE Thyme Care