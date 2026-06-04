Thyme Care Expands Next Chapter Care Survivorship Program to More Than 15,000 Members

Virtual program delivers nurse-led visits, personalized plans, and longitudinal support after treatment ends

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Cancer Survivors Month, Thyme Care today announced the expansion of its virtual survivorship program, Next Chapter Care, designed to extend coordinated oncology support beyond active treatment for the more than 15,000 Thyme Care members who are being treated with curative intent or have completed cancer treatment.

Built into Thyme Care's existing care model, Next Chapter Care provides a personalized, longitudinal approach to survivorship support tailored to each member's needs. Although many individuals do not identify what they need as "survivorship care," they often seek support for things like managing hot flashes, sleep disruption, anxiety, sexual health changes, exercise, or nutrition. The program provides flexible access to nurses and providers who can address these evolving challenges and adapt over time, helping cancer survivors return to work, recover from treatment, and promote good health moving forward.

"Some people have had to go through a major surgery, months of chemotherapy, and weeks of radiation," said Dr. Asma Dilawari, medical oncologist and medical director at Thyme Care. "It's no surprise that things don't simply go back to how they were before a cancer diagnosis just because those treatments are finished. People still need whole-person care, and that support needs to continue to evolve to meet their needs. Next Chapter Care was built for that level of continued care."

More than 18 million Americans are living after a cancer diagnosis, yet support often ends shortly after treatment concludes, leaving survivors to manage long-term side effects, behavioral health challenges, hormone therapies, and ongoing healthcare needs largely on their own. Thyme Care built Next Chapter Care around the belief that accountability for cancer care should continue long after treatment ends. Rather than treating survivorship as a disconnected phase of care, the program extends the existing relationship Thyme Care already has with members across diagnosis, treatment, and recovery.

Next Chapter Care includes:

Wellness education, lifestyle modification support, emotional support, screening and diagnostic support, and connection to peer support groups

Personalized survivorship planning informed by symptom surveys. Extended nurse-led survivorship visits focused on medication adherence, emotional and mental health support, cancer surveillance for ongoing healthcare needs, symptom management, and lifestyle goals

Actionable care summaries designed to meet individual goals and clearly outlining treatment history and future care recommendations

Ongoing follow-up and flexible engagement options, including phone-based support, and self-directed educational resources through Thyme Care Connect, a dedicated platform for members to access educational content and clinical support.

"After treatment finished, I was released from the care of my oncologist and the monitoring of my medical team," said a Thyme Care member. "They told me to call them if I had any problems. It was a huge cliff that left me feeling alone and confused. I'm so thankful my team at Thyme Care could fill the gap. I had so many questions that didn't come until way later, and Thyme Care supported me every step of the way."

Next Chapter Care is delivered through Thyme Care's multidisciplinary oncology care model, including oncology-trained doctors, nurses, licensed clinical social workers, and care navigators. The program leverages Thyme Care's Oncology Nursing Certification Corporation (ONCC) nursing workforce, upskilled to provide structured survivorship support as part of longitudinal oncology care.

Thyme Care supports members across all 50 states through care teams working alongside more than 1,400 oncologists and partners with national and regional health plans to deliver outcomes-based cancer care at scale.

About Thyme Care

Thyme Care is the leading oncology platform company, collaborating with payers and providers to transform the experience and outcomes for individuals living with cancer. The company partners with health plans, employers and risk-bearing providers to assume accountability for enhanced care quality, improved health outcomes, and reduced total cost of care. Thyme Care's approach combines a technology-enabled Care Team and seamless integration with providers, creating a hybrid collaborative care model that guides and supports the entire patient journey. Thyme Care empowers oncologists nationwide through purpose-built tech, advanced data analytics, and virtual patient engagement, driving better care and outcomes in value-based arrangements. To learn more, visit https://www.thymecare.com/

Contact

Cherie Crosby

Inkhouse for Thyme Care

[email protected]

SOURCE Thyme Care