Thyme Care Evolves Leadership: Dr. Brad Diephuis Named Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder Robin Shah Appointed Executive Chairman to Launch New Business Lines

Co-founder Robin Shah continues as executive chairman, devoting his full focus to launching new business lines that build on Thyme Care's patient, provider and payer footprint, while continuing to oversee the successful core business built over the last six years.





Brad Diephuis, M.D., promoted to chief executive officer, leading Thyme Care's continued growth after driving its operations and value-based care model as president and chief operating officer.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thyme Care, the nationally recognized oncology company aligning accountability across the full cancer journey, today announced a series of leadership changes, designed to continue scaling the core business while pursuing new strategic initiatives. These moves are enabled by the strength of Thyme Care's platform, now available to 10.5 million Americans across all 50 states and managing $6 billion of oncology spend.

Co-founder Robin Shah transitions to executive chairman to lead Thyme Care's expansion into new opportunities across drug affordability, clinical trial access, and care alignment. Brad Diephuis, M.D., current president and chief operating officer, steps into the chief executive role. These changes will take effect on September 1, 2026. Marcia Macphearson joins as chief operating officer, effective immediately. Co-founder Bobby Green, M.D., will continue in his role as president & chief medical officer.

A Leadership Team To Drive Thyme Care's Next Phase of Growth

Dr. Diephuis is a primary care physician with deep expertise at the intersection of clinical care, healthcare operations, and business strategy. He brings a rare combination of credibility with providers, fluency with payers, and the operational instincts to match Thyme Care's ambitions for what comes next. A cancer survivor himself, Diephuis joined Thyme Care in 2022 and has been central to Thyme Care's growth and payer expansion strategy. Prior to Thyme Care, Diephuis shaped Medicare's total cost of care models as a senior advisor at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI), where he contributed to the design of ACO REACH and other value-based care models.

"For too long, the responsibility for what happens in cancer care has been spread across so many parties that no one is connecting the dots for the person living through it. Thyme Care was built to put the patient at the center, and over the past six years we've shown that our model works," said Diephuis. "As CEO, I am committed to making sure that every patient, clinician, and health plan we work with experiences a system that finally moves together, where patients feel supported, providers have a trusted partner, and health plans can rely on a model that delivers sustainable value."

Diephuis leads Thyme Care alongside co-founder, president, and chief medical officer Bobby Green, M.D., a medical oncologist who has shaped the company's strategy since its founding in 2020. "Individuals with cancer deserve a care team that surrounds them at every step. The oncologists treating them anchor every part of that work, and we extend their reach into the moments between visits when patients need support most," said Green. "Brad has been central to building the commercial and operational foundation that makes this work possible at scale, alongside an incredible, mission-oriented team. I could not be more confident in what we will continue to deliver for patients and their care teams together."

Marcia Macphearson joins Thyme Care as chief operating officer. Macphearson brings 25 years of healthcare experience to the role, most recently as chief commercial officer at Imagine Pediatrics, where she helped scale the company's value-based care business, and prior to that as a senior partner at Oliver Wyman, where she spent a decade advising health plans and provider organizations on enterprise strategy and improved performance.

The leadership announcement comes at a moment of significant commercial momentum. In the first half of 2026 alone, Thyme Care added three new health plan partners and deepened existing relationships with national Medicare Advantage and commercial health plans. According to Thyme Care's annual Impact Report, also released today, the company drives a 16% reduction in all-cause inpatient utilization for one Medicare Advantage client's eligible members, a 30% reduction in avoidable readmissions among members who finish our readmission prevention program, and a 10% decrease in total cost of care for one Medicare Advantage client.

Pursuing the Largest Opportunities in Cancer Care

The outcomes Thyme Care has delivered to date are the foundation for its next chapter. With its core model proven at scale, the company is expanding its focus to some of the largest unresolved challenges in oncology. As executive chairman, Shah will be launching new initiatives focused on areas where the gap between what is possible and what patients receive remains greatest.

Initial focus areas include drug price volatility, clinical trial access, and care alignment—areas where fragmentation across patients, providers, and payers continues to create unnecessary cost, complexity, and barriers to care. The same infrastructure, relationships, and data that power Thyme Care's core model provide a foundation to tackle challenges that have historically sat between stakeholders and beyond the reach of any one organization.

"The next era of oncology won't be defined by a single breakthrough. It will be defined by how well the ecosystem works together on behalf of patients," said Shah, co-founder and executive chairman. "Over the last several years, we've built a company that works every day with patients, providers, and payers. That vantage point gives us a unique understanding of the challenges that continue to fragment cancer care and an opportunity to build solutions that help the system work better for everyone."

About Thyme Care

Thyme Care aligns accountability across the cancer care journey, coordinating patients, providers, and health plans around a shared model of care that drives better outcomes and lower costs for everyone. By collaborating with health plans, oncologists, employers, and risk-bearing providers, Thyme Care delivers fully connected care to 10.5 million people each year navigating a cancer diagnosis. Through dedicated care teams and a purpose-built technology platform, Thyme Care integrates directly into existing workflows to support patients longitudinally, close gaps between visits, and align clinical decisions with financial accountability. Thyme Care assumes risk for both the cost and quality of care, helping reduce avoidable emergency department visits, supporting clinically appropriate high-value treatment decisions, and giving providers a trusted partner that extends their reach. When accountability is aligned and coordinated across the system, providers can focus on what matters most, payers gain greater visibility and more predictable costs, and patients feel supported across every stage of their journey. To learn more, visit thymecare.com.

Cherie Crosby

Inkhouse for Thyme Care

[email protected]

SOURCE Thyme Care