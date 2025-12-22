THYME&TABLE™ DEBUTS NEW COLORS FOR ITS PREMIER LINE OF KITCHEN APPLIANCES, MADE EXCLUSIVELY FOR WALMART

Designed and manufactured exclusively for Walmart, the kitchen electronics are easy to use and priced for value, like the two-mode Single-Serve Blender for $65.97, a 6QT Air Fryer for $96.44 or a Mini Espresso Machine for $139 – all of which feature expanded color palettes.

"Our appliances deliver best-in-class performance, but design has always been just as essential," said Steven Bram, CEO and Co-founder of Thyme&Table™. "These new colors elevate everyday appliances into expressive, jewelry-like pieces for the kitchen — while delivering remarkable value at an accessible price point, exclusively available on Walmart.com."

For years, Thyme&Table™ has been celebrated for its incredible deals on dinnerware, cookware and bakeware sets, like the stunning 12-Piece stoneware tableware collection under $55. Now it's achieving unprecedented price points with its kitchen electronics, and broadening their spectrum of colors.

The Expanded Palette of Shades for Thyme&Table™ Kitchen Appliances

In addition to the original blue, grey and white, here are the new colors for blenders, coffee machines and heating devices:

Countertop Blender Duo , $86.97 – NEW Cabernet Red, Dusty Moss, Eucalyptus Green. The Thyme&Table™ Blender Duo offers extraordinary versatility for every recipe. This dynamic set includes a powerhouse duo of blending options for large-batch or single-serve prep compatible with a single base. Trust our Smart Crush™ technology to efficiently slice, dice & crush, while the vortex blending pulls down ingredients for continuous & consistent blending.

Thyme&Table™ homewares are sold in all Walmart stores and Supercenters (including Walmart Canada) and at Walmart.com . The new kitchen electronic colors are available only online .

About Thyme&Table™

Thyme&Table™ is part of New York City-based Core Home , a leading manufacturer of innovative and trend-forward home products. With a commitment to creating functional, stylish, and accessible solutions, Core Home has become a trusted name in the industry, collaborating with top brands to deliver exceptional collections.

SOURCE Core Home