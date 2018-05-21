Thymometrics Unveils Free Forever Always-On Employee Engagement Platform

CAMBRIDGE, England, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A better way to manage employee engagement is here.

Thymometrics, the global premier supplier of always-on employee engagement surveys, is pleased to rollout their latest benefit to businesses: free access to real-time employee engagement and feedback tools for everyone.

The Thymometrics platform includes a complete dashboard where human resources and supervisors can view the real-time engagement of their workers. Thymometrics is offering a completely free to use version of their globally recognised always-on employee engagement platform.

Recently, multiple studies have shown employee engagement has hit historical lows. This poor engagement negatively impacts everything from employee retention to productivity. Organisational leaders are keen to improve engagement and know that it's important but may find the tools necessary to help are either too complicated or cost prohibitive to deploy.

In an effort to give back to organisations that support good employee engagement and improve the experience for millions of employees, Thymometrics is offering a completely free to use version of their globally recognised always-on employee engagement platform.

"We're very pleased to be able to offer the Thymometrics platform free forever, not just a 30-day trial, to qualifying businesses so they too can enjoy the real power of always-on engagement," says David Godden, VP of Sales and Marketing at Thymometrics. "We have seen that every business benefits from truly understanding their employees' needs, not just once or twice a year, but when it matters to them."

Godden adds, "By providing a truly always-on anonymous channel, both employers and employees are empowered to come together with common goals on such issues as teamwork, culture, productivity, wellbeing and a real sense of being valued."

When users register for free, they gain access to the fully featured platform, which includes a complete dashboard where human resources and supervisors can view the real-time engagement of their workers. This allows companies to discover the issues that impact their workforce and take proactive steps to make improvements. A unique two-way communication suite allows employees to share their ideas and concerns anonymously, and HR can respond directly and discretely.

Jerry Pett, CEO of Thymometrics announces, "We are delighted to offer our flagship Thymo employee communications and engagement platform for free. Small companies may now use the platform without charge, whilst larger organisations can utilise the free offering to get hands-on and try out some of amazing features." Pett continues, "Now we can offer the same benefits to all companies who are wanting to look seriously at an always-on approach in their own business as the future of employee engagement."

Today's HR leaders need to be able to simply harness employee data with forward-thinking and comprehensive analytical tools that connect company objectives with employee attitudes.

Pett concludes, "Through our research, and feedback from valued customers, we have shown that real-time insights enable timely actions to be taken when they have the greatest impact, increasing productivity whilst making real cost savings through lower staff turnover and less absenteeism."

Godden will be formally announcing this offering in person on CIPHR's Stand F10 at the CIPD HR Software Show, in London, UK on Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 12:00 pm.

Join Thymometrics' growing client roster by registering for a free account today.

About Thymometrics

Thymometrics is the new breed of employee feedback technology. Through real time, always-on surveys and feedback solutions, we provide revolutionary yet simple tools to empower employees whilst providing managers with deep and useable insights to improve business culture, staff well-being, productivity and profitability. Thymometrics is headquartered in the UK with offices in New York, US. For information, please call +44 (0) 1223 750251 (Europe), +1 646 760 9323 (US), email info@thymomreics.com or visit thymometrics.com

Media Contact:

David Godden

195448@email4pr.com

+44 (0) 1223 750251

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thymometrics-unveils-free-forever-always-on-employee-engagement-platform-300651125.html

SOURCE Thymometrics

Related Links

https://thymometrics.com

