Thyroid Awareness Month: Fed Up with Toxic Skincare, Mom with Thyroid Autoimmune Disease Launches Own Brand

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5 years ago, Heather Schuck received a health diagnosis that would forever change her life. The persistent brain fog, achy joints, and chronic fatigue weren't the realities of her busy days as a single Mom and entrepreneur. They were the symptoms of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis, an autoimmune disease affecting more than 14 million people.

While autoimmune diseases are incurable, Ms. Schuck was determined to fight. As she researched strategies for managing her condition, her feelings of helplessness soon turned to outrage.

StungBeauty.Co Founder, Heather Schuck Current bestseller, Rosé Away The Day Pro Repair Serum

Many of the health and beauty products she had been using over the years were known immunotoxins. Meaning, they contained ingredients proven to disrupt the body's hormonal system. This in turn wreaks havoc on overall health and is a common trigger for autoimmune disease. And that's not all, these toxins have also been proven to cause diabetes, cancer, and infertility.

Armed with this newfound knowledge, Heather decided to put her expertise - and outrage - to good use. This January, she is launching her toxin-free skin care company, StungBeauty.Co.

When asked about the timing, Ms. Schuck added, "Yes, there is symbolism to our launch date. I want other Hashimoto's and autoimmune disease sufferers to know they have options when it comes to skin care. The harsh reality is there are 73,000 products out there today in our beauty industry that are known toxins, and harming people every day. I want to help educate consumers on what to look out for when purchasing and also give them a safe alternative. I want them to know they can trust us.

This isn't a gimmick to me - it's my life. Back then I wasn't knowledgeable enough to protect myself from these toxins, but I am now. I'm determined to protect not just my daughter, but all our daughters. I want all women to have luxury skin care that's both effective and safe."

StungBeauty.Co will be available online at http://StungBeauty.Co beginning January 14th, 2020. For more information on Heather Schuck and her "Elevate Your Skin Care" mission, visit http://StungBeauty.Co/about .

About StungBeauty.Co: Founded in January of 2020, StungBeauty.Co is a progressive, toxin-free skin care company based out of Austin, Texas. StungBeauty.Co has one mission - to provide discerning women with luxury skin care free from the harmful ingredients that plague our modern-day cosmetics. Their products are full of nourishing antioxidants, stress-relieving adaptogens, and natural collagen boosters that promise to keep your skin glowing no matter your age.

