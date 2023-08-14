Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market Set for Remarkable Growth: Coverage of Sales of Cabozantinib-s-malate, Caprelsa and Cometriq

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thyroid Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2023" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%, the global thyroid cancer drugs market is projected to expand from $0.71 billion in 2022 to $0.81 billion in 2023. The market is expected to witness further growth, reaching $1.29 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.5%. These growth rates signify exciting opportunities for investors and businesses in the market.

Understanding Thyroid Cancer Drugs and Market Dynamics

The report delves into the world of thyroid cancer drugs, encompassing sales of cabozantinib-s-malate, caprelsa, and cometriq. It provides 'factory gate' values, representing the value of goods sold by manufacturers to downstream entities or directly to end customers. The market analysis covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

In-Depth Insights into Thyroid Cancer Drugs

Thyroid cancer drugs play a vital role in treating thyroid cancer by targeting kinase proteins. They inhibit tumor growth by preventing the formation of new blood vessels. Moreover, these medications target proteins produced by cancer cells, halting their growth. Understanding the complexities of thyroid tissue formation and cancer development is crucial to navigate the market effectively.

Regional Growth Patterns and Challenges

The report highlights North America as the largest region in the thyroid cancer drugs market in 2022, while the Middle East is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. However, the market also faces challenges, such as the increasing use of targeted therapies that could impact demand for thyroid cancer drugs.

Key Players and Market Forecast

The report provides valuable insights into major players in the thyroid cancer drugs market, including Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alara Pharmaceutical Corporation, Bristol Myers and more. It offers forecast data and strategic insights to assist businesses in making informed decisions and outperforming competitors.

Key Report Benefits:

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

- war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market. Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alara Pharmaceutical Corporation

Bristol Myers

Teva parenteral medicines Inc.

Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Abbott laboratories

APP pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca PLC

GlaxoSmithKline

Exelixi

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Biovista

Vascular Biogenics

Azaya Therapeutics

Bionomics

Bayer

Eisai

Bio-Path Holdings

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1s7dy2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets