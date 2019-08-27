Thyroid Function Test Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Thyroid Function Test Market - Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global thyroid function test market. Increase in patient population, rise in incidence of thyroid disorder, increase in geriatric population, rise in per capita health care expenditure, improvement in health care infrastructure, and increase in the number of contractual agreements and acquisitions by manufacturers are key factors that are projected to drive the global market during the forecast period. Download the full report:

https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5791891/?utm_source=PRN

The global thyroid function test market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market.It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on type, end-user, and region.

A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section.Additionally, the section comprises a competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market.

This section of the report also provides market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global thyroid function test market.

Global Thyroid Function Test Market: Key Segments

The global thyroid function test market has been segmented based on type, end-user, and region.In terms of type, the global market has been classified into TSH test, T4 test, T3 test, and others.

In terms of end-user, the market has been split into hospitals-based laboratories, diagnostic laboratories, research institutes, and others. Based on region, the global market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Thyroid Function Test Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global thyroid function test market has been segmented into North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2027, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles major players in the global thyroid function test market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The major players profiled in the market report include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, DiaSorin S.p.A., Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Merck KGaA, bioMérieux SA, Qualigen Inc., and Autobio Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

The global thyroid function test market has been segmented as below:

Global Thyroid Function Test Market, by Type

TSH Test T4 Test T3 Test Others

Global Thyroid Function Test Market, by End-user

Hospital-based Laboratories

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutes

Others

Global Thyroid Function Test Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Italy France Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5791891/?utm_source=PRN

About

Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers

For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

