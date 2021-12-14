Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market Records a CAGR of 4.63% by 2025|35% of Growth to Originate from North America |17000+ Technavio Reports

For more insights on the thyroid gland disorder treatment market - Request a Free Sample Report !

The thyroid gland disorder treatment market covers the following areas:

Thyroid gland disorder treatment market - Driver

The key factor driving growth in the thyroid gland disorder treatment market is the rise in thyroid treatment awareness programs globally. To increase the awareness towards timely diagnosis and treatment of thyroid gland disorders, the governmental and non-governmental organizations are increasingly launching campaigns that are focused on educating the people for timely detecting the preliminary symptoms that can develop into complex thyroid disorders. Frequent launches of such awareness programs worldwide are driving individuals toward the efficient treatment of thyroid gland disorders, thereby promoting the growth of the thyroid gland disorder treatment market.

Thyroid gland disorder treatment market - Challenge

The high entry barrier will be a major challenge for the thyroid gland disorder treatment market during the forecast period. The thyroid gland disorder treatment market has the presence of many established players, stringent regulations, and stringent compliance requirements for product commercialization, which makes it difficult for smaller companies to come up with innovative products. This sets the high entry barrier for new players. The drugs used for the treatment of thyroid gland disorder requires careful manufacturing technique, which is either patented or trade secrets of the companies. New players face challenges in achieving such perfection in manufacturing the drugs. The other hurdle for the market entry is to maintain long-established relationships with the marketing teams of leading vendors with the physicians.

Thyroid gland disorder treatment market - Segmentation

The Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market is segmented by Type (hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The thyroid gland disorder treatment market share growth by the hypothyroidism segment will be significant for revenue generation. The increasing awareness about the timely diagnosis of chronic diseases is driving the demand for efficient treatment options, which is promoting the sales growth of commercially available medications for treating hypothyroidism. The chronic nature of hypothyroidism, coupled with its increasing prevalence, has resulted in a surge in demand for medications and treatment in the hypothyroidism segment.

Companies Mentioned

The thyroid gland disorder treatment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing in R&D for the design, development, and manufacturing of novel therapeutics to compete in the market.

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie Inc.

Alvogen ehf

Amgen Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Lannett Co. Inc.

Merck KGaA

Pfizer Inc.

RLC Labs Inc.

Viatris Inc.

Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.63% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 632.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Alvogen ehf, Amgen Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Lannett Co. Inc., Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc., RLC Labs Inc., and Viatris Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

