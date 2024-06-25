Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market size is set to grow by USD 848.5 million from 2024-2028, Rise in thyroid treatment awareness programs globally boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global thyroid gland disorder treatment market size is estimated to grow by USD 848.5 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 5.01% during the forecast period. Rise in thyroid treatment awareness programs globally is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising focus on emerging economies. However, high entry barrier by established players poses a challenge. Key market players include Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Alvogen Iceland ehf, Amgen Inc., Exelixis Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, IBSA Institute Biochimique SA, JEROME STEVENS PHARMACEUTICALS INC., Lannett Co. Inc., Lupin Ltd., Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., RLC Labs Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Viatris Inc..

Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 848.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.68 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and UK Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Alvogen Iceland ehf, Amgen Inc., Exelixis Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, IBSA Institute Biochimique SA, JEROME STEVENS PHARMACEUTICALS INC., Lannett Co. Inc., Lupin Ltd., Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., RLC Labs Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

The thyroid gland disorder treatment market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of thyroid disorders worldwide. Preference for thyroid therapeutics is on the rise in both developed and developing regions. Vendors are targeting emerging economies like the Middle East, Africa, China, and India, where the prevalence of hypothyroidism is high, particularly among women aged 46-54. India, for instance, has identified overt and subclinical hypothyroidism in approximately 2.3% and 9.5% of the population, respectively. These factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The Thyroid Gland Disorders market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing diagnosis of thyroid-related conditions. Diagnosis includes techniques like blood tests and thyroid scans. Treatments for thyroid disorders include therapies like hormone replacement therapy and surgeries. These treatments are crucial for managing symptoms such as weight gain, fatigue, and mood swings. The market is also witnessing the emergence of diagnostic and therapeutic devices, such as ultrasound and radioactive iodine therapy. Additionally, the use of novel technologies like telemedicine and AI-powered diagnostic tools is gaining traction. The market is expected to continue growing as research and development efforts yield new treatments and diagnostic methods.

The thyroid gland disorder treatment market is dominated by established players due to stringent regulations, complex manufacturing processes, and supply chain advantages. Newer companies face challenges in developing innovative products, achieving manufacturing perfection, and building relationships with leading vendors. These high entry barriers limit the number of startups investing in this market, potentially hindering its growth during the forecast period.

The Thyroid Gland Disorder market faces several challenges in diagnosis and treatment. Medications such as Levothyroxine and Liothyronine are commonly used for hypothyroidism treatment. However, the accuracy of diagnosis is crucial as inappropriate treatment can lead to complications. Novel diagnostic methods like ultrasound and thyroid scans are being explored to improve diagnosis. Radiotherapy and surgery are options for hyperthyroidism treatment, but they come with risks and side effects. The cost of treatment and accessibility are also significant challenges, particularly in developing countries. The market requires innovative solutions to address these challenges and improve patient outcomes.

Type 1.1 Hypothyroidism

1.2 Hyperthyroidism Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Hypothyroidism- The Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of thyroid disorders. This market is driven by advancements in diagnostic tools and the development of effective therapies. Pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in research and development to bring new treatments to market. Thyroid disorders affect millions worldwide, creating a large and growing demand for effective treatments. The market is expected to continue expanding as more people are diagnosed and new treatments become available.

The Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of thyroid conditions in aging populations. Hyperthyroidism and Hypothyroidism, including Hashimoto's thyroiditis, are common disorders that require specialized endocrinology consultations. Novel medicines and customized medicine techniques are being developed to address the unique needs of patients. Medical technology advances, such as diagnostic technologies like Thyroid function tests and Ultrasound imaging, enable early detection and accurate diagnosis. Telemedicine and remote monitoring solutions facilitate access to care for those with limited mobility or living in remote areas. Euthyroid sick syndrome, Subacute thyroiditis, and Iodine deficiency are other thyroid disorders that contribute to market demand. Diagnostic technologies and Thyroid function tests play a crucial role in identifying Thyroid cancer, a serious condition that requires timely intervention. Overall, the Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market is poised for expansion as medical technology continues to evolve and cater to the needs of an aging geriatric demographic.

The Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market encompasses various therapies and medications used for managing conditions such as hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism. These disorders can lead to symptoms like weight gain, fatigue, and mood swings. Treatment modalities include synthetic hormone replacement therapy, radioactive iodine therapy, and antithyroid medications. Novel approaches like herbal remedies and dietary modifications are also gaining popularity. The market is driven by factors like increasing prevalence of thyroid disorders and rising awareness about their impact on overall health. However, challenges like high cost of treatment and potential side effects of certain medications remain. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to continuous research and development in this field.

