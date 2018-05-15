ThyroSeq Announces New Data On Utilization Of ThyroSeq v3 Genomic Classifier At AACE 2018 Meeting

"In this large consecutive series of indeterminate cytology nodules tested by ThyroSeq v3 GC, 62% of cases yielded a negative test result, so that diagnostic surgery may be avoided in most of these patients. Among test-positive nodules, ThyroSeq provided more precise assessment of cancer likelihood and potential for recurrence, allowing physicians to offer more individualized patient management," said Yuri Nikiforov, MD, PhD, one of the authors of the study.

The following abstract will provide information on the utility of ThyroSeq for diagnosis and management of patients with indeterminate cytology nodules in multiple clinical centers in the United States:

Title: Real World Experience with ThyroSeq v3 Genomic Classifier in Thyroid Nodules with Indeterminate Cytology: Results of Testing of the First 3,783 Consecutive Samples (Poster #1221) Presenter: Yuri E. Nikiforov, M.D., University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Date/Time: Saturday, May 19, 10:00 -11:00 a.m. Eastern Time Location: Hynes Convention Center, Exhibit Hall

ThyroSeq will also host the following reception and presentation event supported by Sonic Healthcare USA:



Title: Applying Genomic Science to Thyroid FNA Diagnosis Presenters: Yuri E. Nikiforov, M.D., PhD, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

Steven Hodak, MD, NYU School of Medicine Date/Time: Thursday, May 17, 7:15-9:15 p.m. Eastern Time Location: Top of the Hub, 800 Boylston Street, Boston, MA

About ThyroSeq

ThyroSeq is an innovative proprietary test, which through 10 years of continuous refinement incorporates all major scientific discoveries and utilizes advanced technology to provide the most accurate diagnosis of whether malignant disease is present in thyroid nodules. For more information, visit www.ThyroSeq.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jeanine Wilson

(917)841-8565

thyroseq@wmediagroup.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thyroseq-announces-new-data-on-utilization-of-thyroseq-v3-genomic-classifier-at-aace-2018-meeting-300648710.html

SOURCE ThyroSeq

Related Links

http://www.ThyroSeq.com

