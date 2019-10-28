thyssenkrupp Elevator commemorates CTBUH's 50th anniversary with Top 50 buildings list, a celebration of global urban mobility innovation

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Council for Tall Buildings and Urban Habitats (CTBUH) Conference, which is being held October 28-30, 2019, at the 10th World Congress Center in Chicago, thyssenkrupp Elevator is spotlighting 50 global building projects that embody the theme of this year's conference – 50 Forward | 50 Back: The Recent History and Essential Future of Sustainable Cities.

For more than 40 years, thyssenkrupp Elevator has played an instrumental role in creating elevator systems that have empowered architects and developers to create awe-inspiring skyscrapers that have defied conventional logic, pushing the boundaries on what was previously thought possible.

"We are proud to work with an organization that shares our commitment to helping buildings and cities incorporate safer, more efficient pedestrian movement systems, and we look forward to partnering together to help redefine what the cities of tomorrow will look moving forward," said Peter Walker, CEO of thyssenkrupp Elevator.

Around the world, thyssenkrupp elevator systems keep passengers moving safely and efficiently in some of the most impressive high-rise buildings ever constructed. thyssenkrupp has 71 elevators (the fastest in the Western Hemisphere) and 12 escalators at the 1,776-foot-tall One World Trade Center building in New York City. And by 2022, more than 40 of thyssenkrupp's TWIN elevators, which feature two elevators operating independently in the same hoist way, will be installed at 50 Hudson Yards on Manhattan's West Side. When completed, 50 Hudson Yards will be more than 1,000 feet tall and the fourth tallest commercial office building in Manhattan.

Throughout North America, thyssenkrupp supports many skyscrapers and tall buildings, including 181 Fremont on San Francisco, Stantec Tower in Edmonton, River Point in Chicago, Duke Energy Center in Charlotte, One Atlanta Center in Atlanta, and Four Seasons Hotel & Tower in Miami, and Brookfield Place in Calgary.

To view the thyssenkrupp Elevator top 50, a spotlight of 50 building projects from around the world, click here.

At this year's CTBUH Conference, thyssenkrupp Elevator's Prof. Michael Cesarz, CEO of MULTI, and Markus Jetter, Head of the Research & Innovation Center in Rottweil, Germany, will participate in separate panels to discuss the future of urban mobility.

Markus Jetter will discuss "Lift and the City: How Elevators Change and Reinvent the Shape of Cities" as part of the "Technologies That Transformed Cities" session, which examines the transformative technologies that made skyscrapers a reality while also assessing the implications for tomorrow's cities.

Later that day, Prof. Cesarz will discuss "The Third Dimension of People Transportation" as part of "The Evolution of Megaprojects and Multi-Dimensional Cities" session. This session will focus on what it will take from an operational and constructability standpoint to make 3-D cities, which include skybridge-linked cluster of towers, a reality.

In 2018, MULTI won the Innovation Award at CTBUH's first annual Tall + Urban Innovation Conference. The Innovation Award winner, selected by an independent panel of judges, is based on the technology that is expected to have the greatest positive impact on high-rise buildings as well as the people who use those buildings. Among its other honors, MULTI was also recognized by TIME magazine as one of the 25 Best Inventions of 2017 for having the greatest potential to make the world better, smarter and/or more enjoyable.

Recently, MULTI was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records 2020 for creating the first High-Rise Magnetic Elevator.

Unveiled to the public in June 2017 at thyssenkrupp Elevator's 800-foot-tall, state-of-the-art test tower in Rottweil, Germany, MULTI offers multiple cabins operating in a loop, much like a metro system inside a building, which results in a higher transport capacity and reduced waiting times for passengers. MULTI also requires dramatically lower peak power, allowing for better management of a building's energy needs, and reduces investment costs in the power supply infrastructure.

"Perhaps no elevator is poised to have a bigger impact on the future of urban mobility than MULTI, which will not only help buildings reach even greater heights in the future but enable multi-directional passenger movement in and between buildings," said Prof. Cesarz.

To learn more about MULTI, go to https://multi.thyssenkrupp-elevator.com/.

About us:

thyssenkrupp Elevator

thyssenkrupp Elevator brings together the Group's global activities in passenger transportation systems. With sales of €7.6 billion in fiscal 2017/2018 and customers in 150 countries, thyssenkrupp Elevator built its position as one of the world's leading elevator companies from scratch in a mere 40 years' time applying thyssenkrupp unique engineering capabilities. With more than 50,000 highly skilled employees, the company offers smart and innovative products and services designed to meet customers' individual requirements. The portfolio includes passenger and freight elevators, escalators and moving walks, passenger boarding bridges, stair and platform lifts as well as tailored service solutions for all products. Over 1,000 locations around the world provide an extensive sales and service network to guarantee closeness to customers.

thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp is a technology group with traditional strengths in materials. Over 160,000 employees in 78 countries work with passion and technological know-how to develop high-quality products and intelligent industrial processes and services for sustainable progress. Their skills and commitment are the basis of our success. In fiscal year 2017/2018 thyssenkrupp generated sales of €42.7 billion.

Together with our customers we develop competitive solutions for future challenges in their respective industries. With our engineering expertise we enable our customers to gain an edge in the global market and manufacture innovative products in a cost- and resource-friendly way. Our technologies and innovations are the key to meeting diverse customer and market requirements around the world, growing on the markets of the future, and generating strong and stable earnings, cash flows and value growth.

Press Contact:

Dr. Jasmin Fischer

Head of Global Media Relations

thyssenkrupp Elevator AG

Tel: +49 201 844-563054

E-Mail: jasmin.fischer@thyssenkrupp.com

Web: www.thyssenkrupp-elevator.com

www.urban-hub.com

Dennis Van Milligen

Communications Specialist

thyssenkrupp Elevator North America

Tel: +1 312 525 3190

E-Mail: dennis.vanmilligen@thyssenkrupp.com

Web: www.thyssenkruppelevator.com

SOURCE thyssenkrupp Elevator

Related Links

https://www.thyssenkruppelevator.com

