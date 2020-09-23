thyssenkrupp Elevator Joins Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- thyssenkrupp Elevator is proud to announce it has joined the Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance (CEVA), a collaborative group of companies focused on accelerating the transition to electric vehicles (EVs). Led by Ceres, a sustainability nonprofit organization, CEVA supports companies in making and achieving bold commitments to fleet electrification.

CEVA will help support thyssenkrupp Elevator's transition to an all-electric fleet through the sharing of best practices, success stories, and the identification and implementation of solutions to overcome market, technology and policy challenges.

"Helping create a safer and more sustainable future requires a commitment from all aspects of our business, and our membership in CEVA is yet another important step in our journey towards being a greener organization," says Kevin Lavallee, President and CEO of thyssenkrupp Elevator North America.

Earlier this year, thyssenkrupp Elevator released its long-term carbon targets as it continues its mission to significantly reduce its greenhouse gas emissions (GHG). By 2030, thyssenkrupp Elevator is targeting a carbon footprint reduction of 25 percent, and by 2040, thyssenkrupp Elevator is aiming to reduce its GHG emissions by 50 percent for Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

Approximately two-thirds of thyssenkrupp Elevator's carbon reductions over the next 10-20 years will come from its fleet where the initiatives will include fleet optimization and route efficiency planning. In North America, thyssenkrupp Elevator will accelerate implementation of alternative fuel vehicles into its fleet.

The carbon targets initiative will also focus on improving technician driving efficiency via the VIEW platform, which will help reduce unnecessary mileage on vehicles and callbacks with fewer parts runs required. Technicians will eventually utilize MAX, thyssenkrupp Elevator's real-time, predictive maintenance system, to determine which parts they need to bring to the jobsite without having to make a diagnostic trip.

The service fleet accounts for 55 percent of thyssenkrupp Elevator's fuel gallons used in the U.S.

"thyssenkrupp Elevator understands the critical role companies play in fighting climate change and driving solutions forward," says Sara Forni, Senior Manager of Clean Vehicles for Ceres. "We commend thyssenkrupp Elevator on its sustainability leadership, including its commitment to dramatically reduce emissions from its transportation and logistics operations, and we look forward to working to support its transition to an all-electric fleet."

thyssenkrupp Elevator has firmly distinguished itself in the world of elevator sustainability by becoming the first elevator company to retrofit existing elevators to achieve net-zero energy. thyssenkrupp Elevator was also the first elevator company to prioritize material transparency, publishing a Health Product Declaration as well as meeting or exceeding the most stringent industry standards, including Cradle to Cradle, the Living Building Challenge, and LEED.

thyssenkrupp Elevator is also the first and only elevator company with Declare labels as well as Bronze and Platinum Cradle to Cradle Material Health Certificates. On top of that, thyssenkrupp Elevator also discloses ingredients in its cabs and entrances down to 1,000 ppm per its Health Product Declaration, all manufactured in its LEED Gold certified facility in Middleton, Tennessee.

Earlier this year, the Middleton manufacturing facility was recognized by the U.S. Department of Energy's Better Plants Program with a 2020 Better Project Award for reducing natural gas consumption on its structural paint line oven by 35 percent. The initiative also resulted in a startup time decrease and more than $31,000 in annual energy savings.

Press Contacts

Dennis Van Milligen

Communications Specialist

thyssenkrupp Elevator North America

Tel: +1 312 525 3190

E-Mail: [email protected]

Web: www.thyssenkruppelevator.com



Michael Ridder

Spokesperson

thyssenkrupp Elevator AG

Tel: +49 201 844-535 104

E-Mail: [email protected]

Web: www.thyssenkrupp-elevator.com



People shaping cities blog: www.urban-hub.com

About us:

thyssenkrupp Elevator

With customers in over 100 countries served by more than 50,000 employees, thyssenkrupp Elevator achieved sales of around €8 billion in the fiscal year 2018/2019. Over 1,000 locations around the world provide an extensive network that guarantees closeness to customers. After building its position as one of the world's leading elevator companies in a mere 40 years' time, thyssenkrupp Elevator became an independent company in August 2020. The company's most important business line is its service business, with approximately 1.4 million units under maintenance and over 24,000 service technicians globally. The product portfolio covers commodity elevators for residential and commercial buildings to cutting-edge, highly customized solutions for state-of-the-art skyscrapers – such as One World Trade Center in New York. In addition, it also consists of escalators and moving walks, passenger boarding bridges, stair and platform lifts, as well as tailored service solutions such as MAX, the industry's first cloud-based digitally enhanced maintenance solution – thus covering a broad spectrum of urban mobility.

SOURCE thyssenkrupp Elevator

Related Links

http://www.thyssenkruppelevator.com

