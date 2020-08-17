thyssenkrupp Elevator Joins Executive Council of Georgia Tech's Business Analytics Center at Scheller College of Business

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- thyssenkrupp Elevator is proud to announce it has joined the Executive Council for the Business Analytics Center (BAC), Scheller College of Business, Georgia Institute of Technology. The partnership, which focuses on the application of business analytics tools and techniques through research, collaboration, and academic and industry innovation, will help drive thought leadership in business analytics and promote cutting-edge analytics research that delivers real-world results.

Georgia Tech's Scheller College of Business MBA program was recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the top three graduate programs in business analytics in the nation.

thyssenkrupp Elevator joins other global technology and industry leaders on the Business Analytics Center's Executive Council, including Coca-Cola, The Home Depot, AT&T, NCR and UPS.

"thyssenkrupp Elevator has a long-standing commitment to academic collaboration, and we are excited to continue that tradition by partnering with one of the nation's best technological universities," says Kevin Robertson, Senior VP Sales, North America for thyssenkrupp Elevator. "Using data analytics in harmony with our leading IoT solutions, thyssenkrupp Elevator is uniquely positioned to make faster decisions to better serve the needs of our customers and employees. We can now anticipate customer needs through data analysis, and with the help of some of the brightest students in this field, we will continue to drive the transformation of our services platform."

The Business Analytics Center at Georgia Tech serves as a catalyst for business analytics efforts, bringing together organizations, analytics thought leaders, talented students and Georgia Tech's world-class interdisciplinary faculty. Through education, research, and the exchange of best practices, the BAC collaborates with industry leaders to build better analytics teams and apply business analytics to solve business problems. Located in Atlanta, the Scheller College of Business is strategically centered in the world-renowned Technology Square District. This positioning at the intersection of business and technology provides students with an unparalleled opportunity to learn in one of the nation's premier high-tech business centers.

"We are super excited to have another trail-blazing global brand join our Center," says BAC Managing Director Keith Werle. "We look forward to working with thyssenkrupp Elevator to bring about new ideas and new approaches—and continue to transform the field of business analytics."

The partnership will begin with a graduate Business Analytics Practicum in the fall semester. "It's the first of many great engagements," adds Werle. "A practicum project offers experiential learning opportunities for our top MBA students as they will spend an entire semester wrestling with a real-world business and data analytics challenge faced by thyssenkrupp Elevator. Not only will the company get to see and work with some of our amazing MBA students, thyssenkrupp Elevator will directly benefit from creative approaches, analytic insights and data-enabled recommendations. In addition, thyssenkrupp Elevator will also be able to continue to build their 'career brand' with the top students at Scheller College and Georgia Tech."

Groundbreaking Innovation

One leading-edge IoT system playing a key role in disrupting the elevator service industry is MAX, thyssenkrupp Elevator's cloud-based monitoring and predictive maintenance platform, which allows technicians to spot defects or problems before they occur and replace those potentially faulty parts and components, thus preventing elevator shutdowns.

Since 2015, thyssenkrupp Elevator has installed MAX on more than 82,000 elevators in the U.S. and 128,000 elevators in 10 countries worldwide, collecting data on components, systems and performance, which has helped building owners and managers achieve higher elevator and escalator uptime and longer product lifespans.

"Our Business Intelligence platform allows us to control our cost, increase opportunities, and drive operational excellence. We continue to invest in our technology, people and processes to lead our industry," says Baha Tevek, Director of US Field Technology at thyssenkrupp Elevator and a graduate of the Scheller College of Business. "thyssenkrupp Elevator IT is excited to partner with the Georgia Tech BAC to advance our business cocreation for our organization, develop quantitative methods and toolset, and invest and expand resource requirements for data science and business analytics."

Innovation and Qualification Center

Next year, thyssenkrupp Elevator will complete construction on its beacon of innovation, the Innovation and Qualification Center (IQC) and elevator test tower. The IQC is part of thyssenkrupp Elevator's new North American headquarters at The Battery Atlanta and, at 420 feet tall, will be the tallest building in Cobb County as well as the tallest elevator test tower in the Western Hemisphere.

With 18 shafts, the elevator test tower will be used to trial new concepts and product pilots, including high-speed elevators and TWIN, thyssenkrupp Elevator's unique elevator system featuring two cabins working independently in one shaft that can decrease space, reduce passenger travel times and save energy. The first TWIN installation in North America is nearby at the 21-story CODA Building at Midtown Atlanta's Tech Square.

In addition to the test tower, the IQC will also feature event and meeting spaces located at the top of the building – providing breathtaking views of the region – as well as a digital showroom, software lab, engineering offices and training facilities.

