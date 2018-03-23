thyssenkrupp Opens High Speed Test Tower in China

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/655912/Andreas_Schierenbeck_CEO_thyssenkrupp_Elevator.jpg )

At the opening ceremony, the test tower stole the show. Standing at 248-meters-high (31 floors above the ground) it is one of the tallest test towers in the world and provides a symbol of the company's strength in leadership in elevator innovation.

With 13 shafts, the test tower can be used to trial new concepts and product pilots - including a new high-speed elevator that will reach speeds of up to 18 meters per second, as well as the world's first rope-less elevator system, MULTI.

thyssenkrupp already has a test tower in Germany - where the company is headquartered - which was inaugurated last October.

Andreas Schierenbeck, CEO of thyssenkrupp Elevator said: "It is always our ambition to be close to our customers, and the testing process is important to ensure we can flex to what people really want and need. China is an exciting territory to be operating in, with as many as 500,000 units being installed each year - so it was a natural choice to build our first international test tower there."

With sales of €7.7 billion in fiscal 2016/2017 and customers in 150 countries, thyssenkrupp Elevator built its position as one of the world's leading elevator companies from scratch in a mere 40 years' time applying thyssenkrupp unique engineering capabilities. With more than 50,000 highly skilled employees, the company offers innovative products and services designed to meet customers' requirements. The portfolio includes elevators, escalators and moving walks, passenger boarding bridges, stair lifts as well as tailored service solutions.

