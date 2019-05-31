thyssenkrupp to acquire Nashville Machine Elevator

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- thyssenkrupp Elevator has acquired the Elevator division of Nashville Machine Company. Formerly the exclusive distributor in the Middle Tennessee area for thyssenkrupp Elevator, Nashville Machine Elevator (NME) has 130 employees, all of which will be given the opportunity to join thyssenkrupp.

The office will be integrated into thyssenkrupp as one of its branches in the Southeast, joining sister locations in Knoxville, Chattanooga and Memphis, Tennessee.

"As one of our most trusted distributors, Nashville Machine Elevator has consistently demonstrated an expertise and commitment to thyssenkrupp and our state-of-the-art products and technology," said Steve Wedge, Interim CEO and CFO of thyssenkrupp Elevator Americas. "Their strong relationships in the Nashville area coupled with an excellent service, modernization and new installation base makes Nashville Machine and its hard-working employees a perfect fit in the growing thyssenkrupp family."

Nashville Machine Company began servicing and installing elevators nearly 100 years ago, eventually establishing itself as the largest full-service elevator company serving the Middle Tennessee area.

"Today is an exciting day for Nashville Machine Elevator, joining a highly respected global elevator leader that is deeply committed to the industry and the people they serve," said Sam Chitty, General Manager of NME. "Since the 1920s, we have prided ourselves on providing high-quality elevator service and products for the Middle Tennessee area, and we are thrilled that we will be able to continue that tradition as a member of thyssenkrupp."

The acquisition continues a period of growth and expansion for thyssenkrupp Elevator and its products and technologies in North America. In the past year, thyssenkrupp Elevator North America has announced it would be building the tallest elevator test tower in the U.S. as part of its new North American headquarters in Atlanta. Approximately 10 miles from the site of the new headquarters, the first TWIN elevator system in North America is now available for use at the Coda building at Tech Square. The state-of-the-art elevator system, which features two cars operating independently in one shaft, will also be prominently featured at 50 Hudson Yards – set to become the fourth largest commercial office building in Manhattan at more than 1,000 feet when it is completed in 2022.

Last September, thyssenkrupp was named the official vertical transportation provider of Hudson Yards, which is the largest private real estate development in U.S. history and the largest development in New York City since Rockefeller Center.

Meanwhile, thyssenkrupp's groundbreaking ropeless and sideways-moving elevator, MULTI, achieved innovation and sustainability milestones that have never been achieved by an elevator before, winning the 2018 Innovation Award at the Council for Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat's first annual Tall + Urban Innovation Conference, as well as winning the Alliance to Save Energy's Innovative Star of Energy Efficiency Award in the Built Environment category.

thyssenkrupp also launched evolution 200, a cost-effective low- to mid-rise elevator for buildings up to 350 feet tall, and increased its customer installation base for MAX, the industry's first real-time predictive maintenance system, to more than 80,000 customers in the U.S. alone.

"It has been a tremendous year for thyssenkrupp Elevator, and our journey is only beginning," shared Wedge. "We are passionately committed to revolutionizing an industry that's been stuck in neutral for far too long, and we will continue to push the envelope to create the safest, most efficient building transportation systems in the world."

