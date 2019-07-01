thyssenkrupp to acquire O'Keefe Elevator Company

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- thyssenkrupp Elevator has acquired O'Keefe Elevator, the largest full-service elevator company serving Nebraska and Iowa. The Omaha-based company, which has been led by three generations of O'Keefe family members for 100 years, has more than 120 employees and has been thyssenkrupp Elevator's exclusive distributor in Nebraska and Iowa dating back to 1947.

"We have had a very close relationship with O'Keefe Elevator for many years and are excited to make one of our most trusted distributors an official part of our thyssenkrupp family," said Steve Wedge, Interim CEO and CFO of thyssenkrupp Elevator Americas. "O'Keefe's commitment to the Nebraska-Iowa region is second to none, and we look forward to building on that successful foundation together."

Founded by Denis O'Keefe Sr. in 1919, O'Keefe Elevator Company, Inc. has established an extensive footprint in Nebraska and Iowa with branch offices located throughout these two states. A few prominent installations include First National Bank Tower, Union Pacific Headquarters, Principal Financial, Creighton University, University of Nebraska and Midtown Crossing. Key modernization projects include Woodmen Tower, Kiewit Plaza, Hotel Fort Des Moines, Methodist Health Systems, Wells Fargo, US Bank and University of Nebraska Medical Center.

"thyssenkrupp and O'Keefe have together redefined elevator excellence in Nebraska and Iowa for generations, and we are thrilled to further strengthen that partnership and continue to provide the best elevator products and services as one united team," said Dennis Wychulis, Chairman of the Board and CEO of O'Keefe Elevator Company.

This is the second acquisition for thyssenkrupp Elevator in the U.S. in as many months. On May 31, 2019, thyssenkrupp announced it would be acquiring Nashville Machine Elevator and integrating it into thyssenkrupp as one of its branches in the Southeast.

