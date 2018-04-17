thyssenkrupp to install more than 35 elevators and escalators at groundbreaking new inpatient hospital in Philadelphia

The Pavilion includes the demolition of the former site of Penn Tower across from the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and adjacent to the medical campus outpatient hub, the Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine. It will house 500 private patient rooms, 47 operating rooms, and a new emergency department. The $1.5 billion building will be 17 stories and approximately 320 feet tall, with completion expected by 2021.

"We are honored UPHS chose to partner with thyssenkrupp on their groundbreaking new hospital," said Rich Hussey, CEO of thyssenkrupp Elevator Americas. "With support from thyssenkrupp's next-generation technologies like MAX and AGILE, this state-of-the-art hospital is poised to redefine modern health care while providing a brighter future for men, women and children of all ages."

MAX is the elevator industry's first real-time, cloud-based predictive maintenance solution that predicts maintenance issues before they occur, dramatically increasing elevator uptime – a critical issue in hospital environments where every second counts. There are currently more than 75,000 units installed globally, including nearly 200 MAX units installed in hospitals across the U.S. alone.

The AGILE family of next-generation elevator enhancers transforms elevator systems into a seamless mobility ecosystem of nimble connectivity that provides greater system control, efficiency, security, customization and comfort. AGILE includes Destination Controls, Security Access, Management Center as well as Design Center, the most advanced system of its kind in the industry.

Destination Controls shortens ride times with fewer stops and less congestion, while Management Center will enable the Penn Medicine Pavilion to optimize equipment performance and adapt to changing needs from anywhere in the building. This can include surveying traffic, disabling and enabling operation, and viewing status and access to certain floors for a specified time. Security Access can function independently or integrate with the Pavilion's security system, eliminating the need to redesign wiring infrastructure within the building.

Finally, Design Center will allow Penn Medicine to add color and branding to the Pavilion touchscreens or kiosks, all easily accessible via PC or handheld device. Penn Medicine can post permanent or temporary messages, upload their own images and personalize the number pad with custom labels, buttons and colors. Energy-saving adjustments are also standard, including display brightness and sleep mode time-out.

Every elevator and escalator installed at the Pavilion will also meet LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) v4 Gold certification standards, and Health Product Declarations outlining all materials utilized in each product will also be included. Last November, thyssenkrupp Elevator was recognized by BuildingGreen as a Top Product for 2018 for its material transparency and LEED v4 efforts that exceed all other building transportation companies.

"While we prioritize material transparency for LEED v4 purposes, we also do it to better understand what is in our product so that we can make decisions in engineering to phase out carcinogens," said Monica Miller, Sustainable Design Manager at thyssenkrupp Elevator Americas. "In an environment such as the Penn Medicine Pavilion, it is imperative that all partners associated with this project share that same commitment to a clean, sustainable atmosphere."

The new hospital design includes a number of environmentally sustainable features including the reuse of water; optimized access to daylight; outdoor green space available to building patients, families and staff; and overall high performance building envelope and mechanical systems. Additionally, the surrounding landscape was designed to create pedestrianized routes and landscaped gardens and plazas to enhance not only the patient experience, but also the surrounding community.

Another unique aspect to this project is the inclusion of Integrated Project Delivery (IPD), a system which focuses on a team-based approach to optimize project results, reduce waste, and maximize efficiency through all phases of the construction project. Working as an IPD team, PennFIRST is comprised of global healthcare experts of HDR, international design talent of Foster+Partners, innovative engineering capabilities of BR+A, and joint venture construction management expertise of LF Driscoll and Balfour Beatty. PennFIRST also utilizes technology such as Building Information Modeling (BIM), version control submittal process, and collaboration software to streamline the construction process. thyssenkrupp Elevator is working with the PennFIRST team in conjunction with ownership, general contractor, architect and other subcontractors.

thyssenkrupp Elevator brings together the Group's global activities in passenger transportation systems. With sales of €7.7 billion ($8.5 billion) in fiscal 2016/2017 and customers in 150 countries, thyssenkrupp Elevator built its position as one of the world's leading elevator companies from scratch in a mere 40 years' time applying thyssenkrupp unique engineering capabilities. With more than 50,000 highly skilled employees, the company offers smart and innovative products and services designed to meet customers' individual requirements. The portfolio includes passenger and freight elevators, escalators and moving walks, passenger boarding bridges, stair and platform lifts as well as tailored service solutions for all products. Over 1,000 locations around the world provide an extensive sales and service network to guarantee closeness to customers.

In North America, thyssenkrupp oversees nearly 400 facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico, employing more than 22,500 people. In fiscal year 2016/2017, thyssenkrupp generated sales of almost €9 billion ($9.6 billion) in the region.

thyssenkrupp is a diversified industrial group with a growing share of capital goods and service businesses and traditional strengths in materials. Over 158,000 employees in 79 countries work with passion and technological know-how to develop high-quality products and intelligent industrial processes and services for sustainable progress. Their skills and commitment are the basis of our success. In fiscal year 2016/2017 thyssenkrupp generated sales of €41.5 billion ($45 billion).

