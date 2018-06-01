thyssenkrupp's MULTI elevator honored with Innovation Award at Tall + Urban Innovation Conference

In the past year, MULTI has earned numerous accolades, including claiming Gold at the Edison Awards, winning a German Design Award and the Der Deutsche Innovationspreis' Innovation Award, as well as being recognized as one of the Top 25 Inventions of the Year by TIME magazine.

"To be recognized by the world's premier authority on tall buildings is not only a great honor, but also reinforces the powerful impact MULTI is poised to make as urbanization demands continue to increase," said Andreas Schierenbeck, global CEO of thyssenkrupp Elevator. "MULTI is unlike anything we've ever seen in this industry and serves as further proof that thyssenkrupp Elevator remains committed to developing game-changing technologies that will help make building transportation safer and more efficient."

MULTI – unveiled to the public in June 2017 at thyssenkrupp's 800-foot, state-of-the-art test tower in Rottweil, Germany – requires fewer and smaller shafts than conventional elevators, and can increase a building's usable area by up to 25 percent, offering additional revenue opportunities from the extra rentable/leasable space. This is particularly important considering current elevator-escalator footprints can occupy up to 40 percent of a high-rise building's floor space.

Instead of one cabin per shaft moving up and down, MULTI offers multiple cabins operating in a loop, much like a metro system inside a building. This results in a higher transport capacity – up to 50 percent – as well as reduced waiting times for passengers. MULTI also requires dramatically lower peak power – as much as a 60-percent reduction when compared to conventional elevator systems. This allows for better management of a building's energy needs, and reduces investment costs in the power supply infrastructure.

The first MULTI will be installed in a new building in Berlin adjacent to the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

thyssenkrupp Elevator

thyssenkrupp Elevator brings together the Group's global activities in passenger transportation systems. With sales of €7.7 billion ($8.5 billion) in fiscal 2016/2017 and customers in 150 countries, thyssenkrupp Elevator built its position as one of the world's leading elevator companies from scratch in a mere 40 years' time applying thyssenkrupp unique engineering capabilities. With more than 50,000 highly skilled employees, the company offers smart and innovative products and services designed to meet customers' individual requirements. The portfolio includes passenger and freight elevators, escalators and moving walks, passenger boarding bridges, stair and platform lifts as well as tailored service solutions for all products. Over 1,000 locations around the world provide an extensive sales and service network to guarantee closeness to customers.

In North America, thyssenkrupp oversees nearly 400 facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico, employing more than 22,500 people. In fiscal year 2016/2017, thyssenkrupp generated sales of almost €9 billion ($9.6 billion) in the region.

thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp is a diversified industrial group with a growing share of capital goods and service businesses and traditional strengths in materials. Over 158,000 employees in 79 countries work with passion and technological know-how to develop high-quality products and intelligent industrial processes and services for sustainable progress. Their skills and commitment are the basis of our success. In fiscal year 2016/2017 thyssenkrupp generated sales of €41.5 billion ($45 billion).

