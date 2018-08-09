thyssenkrupp's predictive maintenance technology helps keep more than 50,000 people moving daily at Microsoft's corporate campus

REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- thyssenkrupp, the global leader in urban mobility, maintains 337 elevators at Microsoft's corporate headquarters, and has three full-time service technicians overseeing building transportation onsite in partnership with property manager, CBRE. To meet the escalating transportation demands of the 8 million square foot campus, thyssenkrupp recently installed its MAX predictive maintenance system on 69 elevators.

MAX is the elevator industry's first real-time, cloud-based predictive maintenance solution that identifies issues before they occur, increasing elevator availability and reducing downtime. There are currently more than 80,000 MAX units installed in the U.S. and more than 120,000 installed worldwide.

"thyssenkrupp prides itself on pushing the boundaries of engineering innovation, and that commitment is exemplified by our real-time predictive maintenance system, MAX," said Rich Hussey, president and CEO of thyssenkrupp Elevator Americas.

Powered by the Microsoft Azure Machine Learning platform, MAX's connectivity enables Microsoft's real estate group to monitor all elevator functions, including operating speed and capacity as well as individual components. This actionable intelligence provides service technicians and building managers with data-driven solutions that help support smarter management of their building transportation systems.

Microsoft's real estate group also recently completed testing of thyssenkrupp's award-winning enviromax solution. enviromax, the industry's first high performing vegetable-based, biodegradable fluid, is formulated from canola oil, which is rapidly renewable, readily biodegradable and has minimal effects on the environment. The high-performance formula can reduce energy consumption, operating temperatures, friction and component wear in hydraulic elevator systems.

"enviromax pushes the envelope in ecologically friendly lubrication by providing high-temperature fluid stability while also delivering superior ride characteristics with reduced friction," said Brad Nemeth, VP of Sustainability at thyssenkrupp Elevator Americas. "On top of its high-performance benefits, enviromax provides peace of mind for building owners knowing they are utilizing a best-in-class solution for elevators. Oftentimes, building owners have to choose between high performing and eco-friendly, but with enviromax, you can have both."

To learn more about MAX, go to https://max.thyssenkrupp-elevator.com/en/.

To learn more about enviromax, go to https://thyssenkruppelevator.com/Sustainability.

