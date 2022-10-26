Ti-6Al-4V Titanium Alloy Market Size to Grow by USD 707.41 Mn, 54% of Growth will Originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ti-6Al-4V titanium alloy market size is expected to grow by USD 707.41 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.05% during the forecast period, according to the report from Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ti-6Al-4V Titanium Alloy Market 2022-2026

The Ti-6Al-4V titanium alloy market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies the high demand for Ti-6Al-4V titanium alloy for orthopedic implants as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, the stringent certification process hindering the adoption of new technologies will challenge the Ti-6Al-4V titanium alloy market's growth during the forecast period.

The ti-6al-4v titanium alloy market covers the following areas:

Ti-6Al-4V Titanium Alloy Market Sizing

Ti-6Al-4V Titanium Alloy Market Forecast

Ti-6Al-4V Titanium Alloy Market Analysis

Regional Analysis

The market has been segmented by application (medical, aerospace, chemical, automobile, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). APAC will account for 54% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rising demand for medical implants. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the Ti-6Al-4V titanium alloy market in APAC.

Key Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Allegheny Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Baoji Titanium Industry Co. Ltd., Carpenter Technology Corp., Eramet, Haynes International Inc., Hebei Metals Industrial Ltd., Heraeus Holding GmbH, Hermith GmbH, NeoNickel, Nippon Steel Corp., Nova Steel Corp., PTC Industries Ltd., Rickard Metals Inc., Rostec, Sandvik AB, Smiths Metal Centres Ltd., Tekna Holdings ASA, thyssenkrupp AG, among others, are the key companies in the market. The offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Baoji Titanium Industry Co. Ltd. - The company offers Ti-6Al-4V titanium alloy with specification AMS4928.

Carpenter Technology Corp. - The company offers Ti-6Al-4V titanium alloy, which is an alpha plus beta alloy that is heat treatable to achieve moderate increases in strength.

Eramet - The company offers Ti-6Al-4V titanium alloy with high purity, high sphericity, low oxygen content, and high flowability.

Haynes International Inc. - The company offers Ti-6Al-4V titanium alloy for aircraft hydraulic and fuel systems.

Heraeus Holding GmbH - The company offers Ti-6Al-4V titanium alloy, which is characterized by high corrosion resistance, high mechanical strength, and biocompatibility.

Titanium Dioxide Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: This report extensively covers segmentations by process (sulfate process and chloride process), application (paints, plastics, paper, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). 55% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The titanium dioxide market share growth by the sulfate process will be significant.

Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (aerospace and defense, automotive, oil and gas, industrial machinery, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The corrosion-resistant alloys market share growth in the aerospace and defense segment will be significant.

Ti-6Al-4V Titanium Alloy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.05% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 707.41 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.9 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allegheny Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Baoji Titanium Industry Co. Ltd., Carpenter Technology Corp., Eramet, Haynes International Inc., Hebei Metals Industrial Ltd., Heraeus Holding GmbH, Hermith GmbH, NeoNickel, Nippon Steel Corp., Nova Steel Corp., PTC Industries Ltd., Rickard Metals Inc., Rostec, Sandvik AB, Smiths Metal Centres Ltd., Tekna Holdings ASA, and thyssenkrupp AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

