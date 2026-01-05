TI accelerates the shift toward autonomous vehicles with expanded automotive portfolio

New analog and embedded processing technologies from TI enable automakers to deliver smarter, safer and more connected driving experiences across their entire vehicle fleet

News highlights:

TI's newest family of high-performance computing SoCs delivers safe, efficient edge AI performance up to 1200 TOPS with a proprietary NPU and chiplet-ready design.

Automakers can simplify radar designs and address advanced use cases with TI's eight-by-eight 4D imaging radar transceiver.

Using TI's 10BASE-T1S Ethernet PHY, automakers can extend Ethernet to vehicle edge nodes with reduced wiring complexity and cost.

These new semiconductors enable quicker AI decisions, comprehensive perception and a unified network, helping automakers bring higher levels of autonomy to their entire fleet.

DALLAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today introduced new automotive semiconductors and development resources to enhance safety and autonomy across vehicle models. TI's scalable TDA5 high-performance computing system-on-a-chip (SoC) family offers power- and safety-optimized processing and edge artificial intelligence (AI) that supports up to Society of Automotive Engineers Level 3 vehicle autonomy. TI also unveiled the AWR2188, a single-chip, eight-by-eight 4D imaging radar transceiver, to help engineers simplify high resolution radar systems. These devices, alongside the DP83TD555J-Q1 10BASE-T1S Ethernet physical layer (PHY), join TI's broader automotive portfolio for next-generation advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and software-defined vehicles (SDVs). TI is debuting these products at CES 2026, Jan. 6-9, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

TI's innovations for advanced sensing, reliable in-vehicle networking and efficient, high-performance processing bring safer, more autonomous driving to all vehicle segments.

For more information, see ti.com/TDA54-Q1, ti.com/AWR2188 and ti.com/DP83TD555J-Q1.

"The automotive industry is moving toward a future where driving doesn't require hands on the wheel," said Mark Ng, director of automotive systems at TI. "Semiconductors are at the heart of bringing this vision of safer, smarter and more autonomous driving experiences to every vehicle. From detection and communication to decision-making, engineers can use TI's end-to-end system offering to innovate what's next in automotive."

High-performance compute SoCs enable safe, scalable AI across vehicle models

To enhance safety and autonomy in next-generation vehicles, automakers are adopting central computing systems that support AI and sensor fusion for real-time decision-making. Designed for high-performance computing, TI's TDA5 SoC family offers edge AI acceleration from 10 trillion operations per second (TOPS) to 1200 TOPS with power efficiency beyond 24 TOPS/W. This scalability, enabled by their chiplet-ready design with Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express interface technology, allows designers to implement different feature sets and support up to Level 3 autonomous driving using a single portfolio. Building on over two decades of experience in automotive processing, the family expands the performance of TI's existing portfolio to enable automakers to centralize their computing architectures and process advanced AI models.

By integrating the latest generation of TI's C7™ neural processing unit (NPU), TDA5 SoCs provide up to 12 times the AI computing of previous generations with similar power consumption, eliminating the need for costly thermal solutions. This performance supports billions of parameters within language models and transformer networks, increasing in-vehicle intelligence while maintaining cross-domain functionality. The family features the latest Arm® Cortex®-A720AE cores, allowing automakers to integrate more safety, security and computing applications.

TDA5 SoCs reduce system complexity and costs by supporting cross-domain fusion of ADAS, in-vehicle infotainment and gateway systems within a single chip. Their safety-first architecture further simplifies systems by helping automakers meet Automotive Safety Integrity Level D safety standards without external components.

To simplify complex vehicle software management, TI is partnering with Synopsys to provide a Virtualizer™ development kit for TDA5 SoCs. The kit's digital twin capabilities help engineers accelerate time-to-market for their SDVs by up to 12 months.

To learn more, read the technical article, "Why scalable high-performance SoCs are the future of autonomous vehicles."

Single-chip, eight-by-eight radar transceiver achieves earlier, more accurate detection

With enhanced perception and reliability in any weather condition, radar is a fundamental technology for sophisticated ADAS and greater vehicle autonomy. Designed to meet global market needs, TI's AWR2188 4D imaging radar transceiver integrates eight transmitters and eight receivers into a single launch-on-package chip. This integration simplifies higher-resolution radar systems because eight-by-eight configurations do not require cascading, while scaling up to higher channel counts requires fewer devices. The transceiver supports both satellite and edge architectures, offering automakers the flexibility to simplify and accelerate the global deployment of ADAS features across entry-level to premium vehicles.

The AWR2188 features enhanced analog-to-digital converter data processing and a radar chirp signal slope engine, both supporting 30% faster performance than currently available solutions. This level of performance powers advanced radar use cases such as detecting lost cargo, distinguishing between closely positioned vehicles and identifying objects in high-dynamic-range scenarios. The transceiver can detect objects with greater accuracy at distances >350m, altogether enabling safer, more autonomous driving.

To learn more, read the technical article, "Achieving 4D radar imaging with a single-chip, 8-by-8 cascadable transceiver."

10BASE-T1S technology extends Ethernet to vehicle edge nodes

The acceleration toward SDVs and higher levels of autonomy is prompting a fundamental shift in subsystem architectures. Ethernet is an important enabler for this evolution, as it allows systems to collect and transmit more data across vehicle zones in real time through a simple, unified network architecture. TI's new DP83TD555J-Q1 10BASE-T1S Ethernet Serial Peripheral Interface PHY with an integrated media access controller offers nanosecond time synchronization, industry-leading reliability and Power over Data Line capabilities. These features enable engineers to extend high-performance Ethernet to vehicle edge nodes while reducing cable design complexity and costs.

With TI's end-to-end system offering, which includes technologies for advanced sensing, reliable in-vehicle networking and efficient AI processing, automakers can develop systems that improve safety and automation levels across different vehicle models.

To learn more, read the company blog, "The semiconductor technology shaping the autonomous driving experience."

TI at CES 2026

In the Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall, meeting room No. N115, TI will showcase how innovation across its analog and embedded processing portfolios is reshaping what's next in how people move, live and work. Demonstrations include advancements in vehicle technology and advanced mobility, smart homes and digital health, energy infrastructure, robotics, and data centers. See ti.com/CES.

Package, availability and pricing

The TDA54 software development kit is now available on TI.com to help engineers get started with the TDA54 Virtualizer development kit. Samples of the TDA54-Q1 SoC, the first device in the family, will be sampling to select automotive customers by the end of 2026.

Preproduction quantities of the AWR2188 transceiver and an evaluation module are now available upon request at TI.com.

Preproduction quantities of the DP83TD555J-Q1 10BASE-T1S Ethernet PHY and an evaluation module are now available upon request at TI.com.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, enterprise systems and communications equipment. At our core, we have a passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors. This passion is alive today as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology more reliable, more affordable and lower power, making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. Learn more at TI.com.

Trademarks

C7 is a trademark of Texas Instruments. All registered trademarks and other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Texas Instruments