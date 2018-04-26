Ti Breaks Ground on a New Food Processing Facility, Bringing New Jobs into Detroit's Eastern Market

DETROIT, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolverine Packing along with Tippmann Innovation (Ti) has broken ground on its fifth meat processing plant in Detroit's Eastern Market. Ti, a leading cold storage builder with headquarters in Ft. Wayne, IN, has started site work on the nearly 180,000 sq. ft. facility that is expected to bring approximately 150 new jobs to the city's east side.

Wolverine Packing Detroit, Michigan

Wolverine is among the nation's leaders in production of beef, poultry, and other meat products, including an impressive 8 million burgers per week, filling almost any size order for both international and domestic customers. The company currently operates out of four facilities and employs over 500 people in the Eastern Market. A thriving business leader whose annual growth continues to bring life back into the city, Wolverine's new production facility will create 100 construction jobs and 50 full-time employees.

Development plans also include rehabilitation for Forest Park, which lies along the east side of the property. Preserving the park for Forest Park residents and Wolverine employees is a priority for company owners who have agreed to financially contribute to the park's renovation. Ti is excited to share in bringing vibrant life to the city's east side as the project creates new jobs and a revitalized park for city residents.

"It has been a privilege working with Detroit's largest meat processing company and with Jay and Jim Bonahoom," says Ti's Rob Adams. "Over the last 2 ½ years we've seen the project grow from a small facility and processing project into something much greater. At each phase of construction planning, Wolverine customers' needs continued to evolve. Because of our great working relationship with the management team at Wolverine, we were able to seamlessly make the adjustments necessary to deliver a fantastic facility." For more information on this project please visit https://www.ticold.com/wolverine-packing/

About Tippmann Innovation: Ti is an award-winning specialty, industrial cold storage builder that develops buildings around a business plan, ensuring that an investment becomes a profit center. Ti utilizes time-honed expertise and advanced technology solutions to create efficient buildings that scale with a business and are designed to maximize profitability through fully integrating operations and supply chain, by design. Ti provides a full suite of cold storage construction services, including master site planning and operations guidance. Ti innovations include the Patented QF+ in-rack freezing and thawing system, coupled with the T2™ spacer system that creates the fastest system available. Ti has offices in Indiana, Illinois, and Florida and operates internationally. For more information on Ti, please visit https://www.ticold.com.

