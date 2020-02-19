TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Morgan Stanley investor conference

DALLAS, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi will speak at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, March 4, at 11:15 a.m. Pacific time. Lizardi will field questions from analysts and investors, as well as discuss TI's business outlook and its strategy to address key markets for its analog and embedded processing technologies and how these capabilities position the company for growth.

The audio webcast for the conference can be accessed live through the Investor Relations section (www.ti.com/ir) of TI's website. An archived replay will be available on the website after his remarks.

About Texas Instruments

From connected cars and intelligent homes to self-monitoring health devices and automated factories, Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) products are at work in virtually every type of electronic system. With operations in more than 30 countries, we engineer, manufacture, test and sell analog and embedded semiconductor chips. Our employees, about 30,000 worldwide, are driven by core values of integrity, innovation and commitment, and work every day to shape the future of technology. Learn more at www.ti.com.

TXN-G

SOURCE Texas Instruments Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.ti.com

