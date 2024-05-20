Ti Cold Building Second Facility For Agile Cold Storage

PEARL RIVER, La., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ti Cold and Agile will not stop! Their second build together is on its way! Located in Pearl River, LA, a new, one-of-a-kind, cold storage facility is breaking ground. Ti Cold, a nationally recognized leader in the cold chain industry, is building with Agile Cold Storage.

The first facility Ti Cold built for Agile was in Macon, Georgia, and was completed just last month. The impressive feat was an incredible success story for both parties, and it only made sense to keep going.

Agile Cold Storage Pearl River Building Rendering by Ti Cold

"We gave Agile our best in Macon and it obviously made an impression," President of Ti Cold Sam Tippmann said. "We couldn't be more excited to start this new project in Pearl River. Strategically located, Agile will bring increased opportunity to the New Orleans area."

The new 120,000-square-foot, advanced cold storage complex will be located at the 130-year-old St. Joe's Brick Works site. The structure will be 50' clear and feature a flexible, convertible design that maintains temperatures ranging from 40 degrees to minus 10 degrees Fahrenheit.

"Members of the food industry around New Orleans are going to benefit greatly from Agile and the facility we're building them," Tippmann said.

The facility will also implement an environmentally friendly, low-charge ammonia system that uses natural, environmentally friendly refrigerant in low volumes. Structural steel pallet racks will accommodate over 16,500 pallet positions.

"From the bayous to the bustling cities, our new warehouse in Louisiana is not just bricks and steel," Agile Cold Storage president and CEO Don Schoenl said. "It's a testament to our growth and dedication to serving this incredible region with efficiency and pride."

Ti Cold will begin construction this month and have the facility ready and running by the first quarter of 2025.

About Ti Cold

Ti Cold (ticold.com) is known as a specialty, award-winning industrial cold storage builder and developer with decades of experience in designing and building state-of-the-art facilities. They utilize time-honed expertise and advanced technology solutions to create efficient buildings that scale with a business and maximize profitability by fully integrating operations and supply chain. Ti Cold provides a full suite of cold storage construction and development services, including master site planning and operations guidance. Their consulting services help companies navigate the unique challenges associated with a rapidly changing industry. Ti Cold has offices in Florida and Indiana but makes an impact across the United States. For more information, contact Rob Adams at [email protected].

About Agile Cold Storage

Headquartered in Gainesville, Georgia, Agile Cold Storage ( agilecoldstorage.com ) offers diversified storage and logistics solutions customized to fit client needs. The company aims to deliver better, faster, and more cost-efficient supply chain solutions while maintaining a commitment to upholding the highest level of customer service. Focusing on safety and service, Agile partners with North American food manufacturers, processors, and growers in need of temperature-controlled warehousing services and brings proven technologies and a flexible solution-oriented mindset to assist in resolving their supply chain challenges.

Media Contact:

Rob Adams

260-424-2222

[email protected]

SOURCE Ti Cold