Ti Cold Builds Impressive Facility for Agile Cold Storage

MACON, Ga., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Macon-Bibb County got a little cooler on April 18. Community members gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating Ti Cold's latest accomplishment—designing and building an Agile Cold Storage facility.

Ti Cold, being a nationally recognized leader in the cold chain industry, worked with Agile to design and build a facility developed with a focus on energy efficiency, advanced warehouse management and value-add services to refrigerated and frozen food providers.

This complex project captured the attention of government officials, dignitaries and other special guests because of the technological advancements and the relatively quick turnaround. After breaking ground in May of 2023, Ti Cold moved swiftly to complete this new, multi-temperature, state-of-the-art cold storage facility.

"I had hoped that we could have a builder that in the middle of torrential rains could open a building on time and in budget, and we found that with Ti Cold and the rest of our partners," Agile President and CEO Don Schoenl said at the ceremony. "We gave you a not ideal site and not ideal conditions and you delivered a product that you're proud of and that we're going to be proud of for years."

Strategically located on Joe Tamplin Industrial Boulevard, the site allows for easy access to I-16 and I-75 and the Port of Savannah. The facility includes a 215,100 square feet, 50-foot-tall building and holds an impressive 33,666 pallet positions.

Ti Cold implemented an environmentally friendly, low-charge ammonia refrigeration system. That means it consumes less electricity than traditional systems while maintaining temperatures ranging from 40 to minus 20 degrees Fahrenheit, reinforcing the company's sustainability initiatives and commitment to cold.

"We are very excited to have this opportunity to partner with Agile Cold Storage in support of this important project," President of Ti Cold Sam Tippmann said. "The facility brings best practices to receiving, storage, import/export, distribution and shipping of products. It is an essential hub in the cold chain, which ensures that products arrive on time and in perfect condition."

Ti Cold is known as a specialty, award-winning industrial cold storage builder and developer with decades of experience in designing and building state-of-the-art facilities. They utilize time-honed expertise and advanced technology solutions to create efficient buildings that scale with a business and maximize profitability by fully integrating operations and supply chain. Ti Cold provides a full suite of cold storage construction and development services, including master site planning and operations guidance. Their consulting services help companies navigate the unique challenges associated with a rapidly changing industry. Ti Cold has offices in Florida and Indiana but makes an impact across the United States. For more information, contact Rob Adams at [email protected].

Headquartered in Gainesville, Georgia, Agile Cold Storage (agilecoldstorage.com) offers diversified storage and logistics solutions customized to fit client needs. The company aims to deliver better, faster, and more cost-efficient supply chain solutions while maintaining a commitment to upholding the highest level of customer service. Focusing on safety and service, Agile partners with North American food manufacturers, processers, and growers in need of temperature-controlled warehousing services and brings proven technologies and a flexible solution-oriented mindset to assist in resolving their supply chain challenges.

