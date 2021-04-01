Ti Cold Development Announces New State-of-the-Art 254,330-Square-Foot Cold Storage Facility Located in Reno, NV. Tahoe Reno Industrial Center Just Got Cooler.

MELBOURNE, Fla., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ti Cold Development, a nationally recognized leader in the cold chain industry, brings this unique cold storage opportunity to the Reno market.

Situated within the heart of the infrastructure-invested Tahoe Reno Industrial Center and home to a diverse mix of industries and businesses including world-class brand names in Google and Tesla. This new Reno location offers convenient access to the I-80 corridor and Union Pacific Intercontinental rail line, which is the central logistics corridor to and from the east coast.

Ti Cold Development - Cold Storage Facility in Reno, NV Ti Cold Development - Cold Storage Facility Site Plan - Reno, NV

Upon completion, this facility will boast nearly 255,000 sq. ft. of storage space, 40,000 pallet positions, and a 41,000 sq. ft. refrigerated dock. This facility is immediately available to take advantage of both leasing and build-to-suit opportunities. "We are very excited to develop this cold storage facility in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center. Our new Reno facility offers some very distinct strategic advantages in that it is located to serve 80% of the California market within a day truck drive and is 'due' east of the Port of Oakland in support of e-commerce needs. With proximity to Sacramento as well as the State of California at large this location will further enhance the cold chain and our partner customers in cold," said Rob Adams, Principal at Ti Cold Development.

Through Ti Cold Development's experience with advanced engineering, planning, better design, smarter products and new technologies, this facility will not only be innovative, but more efficient and effective in meeting the demands of cold chain users.

About Ti Cold Development: Ti Cold Development is a division of Tippmann Innovation (Ti). Known as an award-winning, specialty industrial cold storage builder with decades of experience in designing and building state-of-the-art facilities across the United States, Ti utilizes time-honed expertise and advanced technology solutions to create efficient buildings that scale with a business and that are designed to maximize profitability through fully integrating operations and supply chain. Ti provides a full suite of cold storage construction services, including master site planning and operations guidance. Ti's consulting services help companies navigate the unique challenges associated with a rapidly changing cold chain. The Ti consulting team provides unique solutions in providing a sustainable competitive advantage to our clients in keeping them profitable and highly relevant in today's modern cold chain. Ti has offices in Florida and Indiana.

