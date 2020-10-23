Ti Cold Development Announces New State-of-the-Art 303,920-Square-Foot Cold Storage Facility Located in Houston, Texas. East Hardy Commerce Park Just Got Cooler.

MELBOURNE, Fla., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ti Cold Development, a nationally recognized leader in the cold chain industry, brings this unique cold storage opportunity to the Houston market.

Upon completion, this facility will boast nearly 304,000 sq. ft. of storage space, over 42,000 pallet positions, a 55-foot-deep refrigerated dock and -10F to 60F, fully convertible refrigerated / frozen space. This facility is immediately available to take advantage of both leasing and build-to-suit opportunities. "We are developing this Houston location to serve the needs of a population that has grown exponentially over the past 10 years and will continue to grow over the next 10 years. To make the statement that the market demand has outpaced the current supply of state-of-the-art cold storage infrastructure would be an understatement to say the least. Our goal with this project is to help support the need by delivering a sustainable, scalable and customizable cold storage solution," said Rob Adams, Principal at Ti.

Strategically situated within the master-planned East Hardy Commerce Park, this infrastructure-invested location affords frontage to the Hardy Toll Road with conveniently situated to I45, Beltway 8 as well as George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Through Ti's experience with advanced engineering, planning, better design, smarter products and new technologies, this facility will not only be innovative, but more efficient and effective in meeting the demands of cold chain users.

About Ti Cold Development: Ti Cold Development is a division of Tippmann Innovation ('Ti'). Known as an award-winning, specialty industrial cold storage builder with decades of experience in designing and building state-of-the-art facilities across the United States, Ti utilizes time-honed expertise and advanced technology solutions to create efficient buildings that scale with a business and that are designed to maximize profitability through fully integrating operations and supply chain. Ti provides a full suite of cold storage construction services, including master site planning and operations guidance. Ti's consulting services help companies navigate the unique challenges associated with a rapidly changing cold chain. The Ti consulting team provides unique solutions in providing a sustainable competitive advantage to our clients in keeping them profitable and highly relevant in today's modern cold chain. Ti has offices in Florida and Indiana.

