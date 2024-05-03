Ti Cold to Build Cold Storage Facility for Central Cold Solutions

CONWAY, Ark., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Conway is getting colder! Central Cold Solutions has announced plans for the construction of a new cold storage operating company. Ti Cold, a nationally recognized leader in the cold chain industry, is committed to building a state-of-the-art cold storage facility. This 125,000-square-foot advanced cold storage complex with 50-foot clear heights will feature a flexible, convertible design that can maintain temperatures ranging from 40 to minus 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

Central Cold Solutions Facility Rendering

"We're thrilled to honor our community-minded roots by bringing a public refrigerated cold storage facility to Conway, Arkansas," Central Cold Solutions President Shane Dickson said. "Our partnership with Ti Cold enables us to deliver an innovative, scalable, and sustainable cold storage solution to this thriving region of central Arkansas."

The facility will implement an environmentally friendly, low-charge ammonia system that uses natural refrigerant in low volumes. Structural steel pallet racks will accommodate over 29,520 pallet positions.

"We are excited about this new partnership with Central Cold Solutions," Ti Cold Executive Vice President Rob Adams said. "Conway, Arkansas, is an important, growing community and will be a strong distribution hub for serving the Conway and Little Rock area."

Central Cold Solution aims to support food wholesalers, retailers, and food manufacturing customers in central Arkansas through this facility.

"We couldn't be more pleased to bring Central Cold Solutions' cutting-edge services to our neighbors and the broader community," Dickson said.

It has been great working with the local community leaders; Brad Lacy the President and CEO of the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce and his entire team, and the leadership at Conway Corp.

About Ti Cold

Ti Cold is known as a specialty, award-winning industrial cold storage builder and developer with decades of experience in designing and building state-of-the-art facilities. They utilize time-honed expertise and advanced technology solutions to create efficient buildings that scale with a business and maximize profitability by fully integrating operations and supply chain. Ti Cold provides a full suite of cold storage construction and development services, including master site planning and operations guidance. Their consulting services help companies navigate the unique challenges associated with a rapidly changing industry. Ti Cold has offices in Florida and Indiana but makes an impact across the United States. For more information, contact Rob Adams at [email protected].

