TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference

The audio webcast for the conference can be accessed live through the Investor Relations section (http://www.ti.com/ir) of TI's website. An archived replay will be available on the website after his remarks.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) is a global semiconductor design and manufacturing company that develops analog ICs and embedded processors. By employing the world's brightest minds, TI creates innovations that shape the future of technology. TI is helping approximately 100,000 customers transform the future, today. Learn more at www.ti.com.

TXN-G

