TI Fluid Systems Names Ron Hundzinski as Chief Financial Officer

Ron is joining the Company from Tenneco, Inc. where he was Executive Vice President ‑ Finance. During the prior thirty-five years, he has held a variety of leadership positions in finance at Emerson Electric, GKN, Meridian Automotive and BorgWarner. He served as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of BorgWarner from 2012 through 2018. Ron is also a Non-Executive Director of Gentherm, a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.

Ron succeeds Tim Knutson, who has elected to step down from the position to pursue other interests outside of the Company.

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems is a leading global manufacturer of fluid storage, carrying and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market. With nearly 100 years of automotive fluid systems experience, TI Fluid Systems has manufacturing facilities in 111 locations across 28 countries serving all major global OEMs.

