TI Fluid Systems' New Michigan e-Mobility Innovation Center to Fast-track North American EV Development

Facility nurtures customer collaboration to make development of electric-vehicle thermal management systems faster and more efficient





Development time reduced from six months to two weeks for prototype thermal management components and systems





New 48,000-square-foot facility is one of five e-Mobility Innovation Centers constructed worldwide since 2022

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TI Fluid Systems has officially opened its all-new e-Mobility Innovation Center (eMIC) in Auburn Hills. Designed to nurture customer collaboration, the Auburn Hills eMIC promotes innovation, making it faster and more efficient for North American automakers to develop thermal management systems for hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles.

The new 48,000-square-foot facility has been constructed around TI Fluid Systems' Core Competency model, which brings together virtual engineering, designing, processing, prototyping, product testing, and vehicle testing under one roof. This reduces the development time for prototype thermal management components and systems from six months to as little as two weeks. It also can achieve system-weight reductions of up to 60 percent and overall cost savings of up to 30 percent.

Designed to help TI Fluid Systems' customers navigate the complex transition to zero emission vehicles, the facility features equipment that enables rapid prototyping of fully functioning components and systems using 3D-printing and injection molding. It also includes two vehicle lifts and 42 electric vehicle charging stations.

Hans Dieltjens, president and CEO of TI Fluid Systems, said: "Our all-new Auburn Hills eMIC represents a significant step forward in automotive thermal management development in North America. It enables us and our customers to speed up development, nurture collaboration and promote innovation, which is crucial for the continued progress of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles in this continent and beyond."

TI Fluid Systems' new Auburn Hills facility is one of five eMICs opened worldwide since 2022, with each eMIC located in a key region for automotive and e-Mobility development: China, Germany, Japan, South Korea and the USA.

"The construction of five eMICs in key e-Mobility development regions across the world underlines our commitment to supporting our customers to remain competitive in a fast-changing automotive landscape. It also highlights the difference that an innovative approach to thermal management can have to the efficiency, performance and cost of an electric vehicle," Dieltjens continued.

TI Fluid Systems is listed on the London Stock Exchange (TIFS) with its corporate headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan. The company has 8,600 employees and 21 manufacturing locations in the Americas, including 12 locations in the United States. Alongside thermal management solutions for hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles, TI Fluid Systems is a leading global provider of fuel systems, lines and connectors and thermal management solutions for internal combustion engine vehicles.

Company Overview

TI Fluid Systems is a global innovator of thermal and fluid systems solutions for the full range of current and developing vehicle architectures. Serving all major automotive manufacturers, with more than 100 years of automotive supply experience; TI Fluid Systems operates across 27 countries with a commitment to improving efficiency, performance and sustainability worldwide.

SOURCE TI Fluid Systems