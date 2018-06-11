TI introduces smallest and most efficient SIMPLE SWITCHER® synchronous converters

The 3.8-V to 36-V LMR33630 and LMR33620 buck regulators are offered in 3-mm-by-2-mm thermally enhanced packaging. The small HotRod QFN package includes unique wettable flanks enabling post-solder optical inspection to simplify manufacturing and gives the LMR33630 the industry's highest 0.5A/mm2 power density at 3 A of current. Optimized package construction and symmetrical pin placement minimizes parasitic inductance and facilitate optimal placement of input bypass capacitors to mitigate conducted and radiated noise emissions. Watch the video, "Reduce EMI and shrink solution size with HotRod packaging."

Key features and benefits of the LMR33630 and LMR33620

The new DC/DC converters provide an operating input voltage range as high as 36 V for nominal 12-V or 24-V systems such as factory and home automation, motor drives, inverters and servo control units. For applications up to 60 V, TI offers the 600-mA LMR36006 and 1.5-A LMR36015 synchronous step-down converters in pin-compatible packages.

The 36-V regulators feature full load efficiency of 92 percent at 24 V IN , 5 V OUT and a 400-kHz switching frequency. Very low 24-µA typical standby quiescent current increases light load efficiency.

, 5 V and a 400-kHz switching frequency. Very low 24-µA typical standby quiescent current increases light load efficiency. In addition to the QFN package, the 36-V regulators are also available in a thermally efficient, 8-pin, 5-mm-by-6-mm small-outline integrated circuit (SOIC) package that delivers an ultra-low thermal coefficient of 13.8ºC/W (Ψ JB ) to further improve reliability. Watch the video, "Trade-offs between thermal performance and small solution size with DC/DC converters."

Packaging, pricing and availability

Available through the TI store and authorized distributors, the 36-V LMR33630 and LMR33620 are priced in small reels at US$1.86 and US$1.75, respectively, for 1,000-unit quantities. The 60-V LMR36015 and LMR36006 are priced in small reels at US$1.84 and US$1.61, respectively, for 1,000-unit quantities through the TI store. All four devices are available in the 12-pin HotRod package.

Available in the 8-pin SOIC package, the 36-V LMR33630 and LMR33620 are priced in small reels at US$1.62 and US$1.52, respectively, in 1,000-unit quantities.

Order the EVMs:

Download these reference designs:

Find out more about TI's power portfolio

About SIMPLE SWITCHER solutions

TI's portfolio of easy-to-use SIMPLE SWITCHER products sets the standard for power-supply design. With support in TI's WEBENCH® Power Designer, SIMPLE SWITCHER products enable optimized power supplies and simplified printed circuit board layout for small, efficient designs. Learn more at www.ti.com/simpleswitcher.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) is a global semiconductor design and manufacturing company that develops analog integrated circuits (ICs) and embedded processors. By employing the world's brightest minds, TI creates innovations that shape the future of technology. TI is helping approximately 100,000 customers transform the future, today. Learn more at www.ti.com.

Trademarks

SIMPLE SWITCHER and WEBENCH are registered trademarks and HotRod and TI E2E are trademarks of Texas Instruments. All other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ti-introduces-smallest-and-most-efficient-simple-switcher-synchronous-converters-300662119.html

SOURCE Texas Instruments

Related Links

http://www.ti.com

