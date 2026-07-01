TI Marketing Solutions Launches TiForecast, a Free Lead Generation Campaign Forecaster for B2B Technology Marketers

New forecasting tool combines 25+ years of lead generation expertise, three years of campaign performance data, and insights from a global audience of 131 million technology and business decision-makers to help marketers forecast campaign outcomes in seconds.

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TI Marketing Solutions today announced the launch of TiForecast, a free lead generation campaign forecaster designed to help B2B technology marketers plan, benchmark, and forecast campaign outcomes in as little as 15 seconds.

TiForecast from TI Marketing Solutions

Built using three years of campaign performance data and informed by more than 25 years of collective lead generation expertise, TiForecast enables marketers to quickly estimate the potential outcomes of a campaign by selecting their lead generation goal, target market, and average contract value. The tool then generates an indicative campaign plan, projected lead outcomes, and potential pipeline impact.

Unlike traditional planning tools that require extensive inputs or registration, TiForecast is completely free to access and does not require users to create an account. The result is a faster, simpler way for marketers to evaluate campaign opportunities and understand what success could look like before committing budget and resources.

"Marketers are under more pressure than ever to demonstrate impact, justify budgets, and contribute to revenue growth. Yet campaign planning often relies on assumptions, benchmarks, or generic calculators that fail to reflect the realities of B2B technology marketing," said Madelaine Oppert, SVP Global Marketing at TI Marketing Solutions.

"With the launch of TiForecast, we wanted to change that. By combining over 25 years of industry expertise with performance data from campaigns delivered over the past three years, we've created a tool that helps marketers understand what a campaign could realistically deliver in just seconds.

What makes this particularly exciting is that it isn't powered by AI or publicly available datasets. It is built on our own experience, our own methodologies, and the insights we've gained from helping technology brands generate leads and pipeline around the world. We're incredibly proud to bring a tool like this to market and make it freely available to the industry."

TiForecast has been developed using historical campaign data from TI Marketing Solutions and proprietary lead generation methodologies refined through years of delivering global demand generation programs. The platform leverages insights gained from campaigns executed across 21 countries and informed by engagement with a database of more than 131 million technology and business decision-makers worldwide.

The launch reflects TI Marketing Solutions' continued investment in helping marketers make smarter, data-informed decisions and plan campaigns with greater confidence.

"The best technology solves real business problems," said Yogesh Shah, CEO of TechInformed Marketing Solutions. "We built TiForecast because marketers told us they needed a faster, simpler way to understand the potential outcomes of a lead generation campaign before making investment decisions.

This tool represents decades of expertise, thousands of campaign touchpoints, and a deep understanding of what drives lead generation success in the technology sector. By making it completely free and accessible without registration, we're removing barriers and giving marketers immediate access to insights that can help them plan with greater confidence."

TiForecast is available now and can be accessed free of charge at marketing.techinformed.com.

About TI Marketing Solutions

TI Marketing Solutions helps B2B technology companies generate demand, build pipeline, and accelerate revenue growth. Combining publisher expertise with performance-driven lead generation programs, the company delivers verified leads, qualified conversations, content syndication, webinars, research, and audience engagement solutions designed to connect brands with technology decision-makers worldwide.

SOURCE TechInformed