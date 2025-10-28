TechInformed announces top 10 influential tech leaders of 2025

New campaign celebrates innovators, strategists, and change-makers shaping the future of technology, alongside the launch of TechInformed's new website.

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TechInformed, the trusted source for enterprise technology news, today announced the winners of its inaugural Top 10 Influential Tech Leaders of 2025 campaign, celebrating global figures who are driving innovation, impact, and progress across the technology industry.

Launched to coincide with the debut of TechInformed's redesigned platform, the campaign recognizes individuals whose ideas and leadership are helping define what technology means for business, society, and the future of work. This marks the first year of what will become an annual initiative spotlighting the people transforming technology in practice.

The 2025 TechInformed Top 10 influential tech leaders are:

Swayam Chouksey, Salesforce innovator advancing enterprise-scale ecosystems and client outcomes.

Adel Al-Saleh, CEO of SES, leading next-generation satellite connectivity and secure global networks.

Jonathan Horn, Co-Founder of Treefera, using AI and satellite data to make supply chains more transparent and sustainable.

Kevin Barenblat, Co-Founder and President of Fast Forward, building the leading accelerator for tech nonprofits driving social impact.

Martin Harbech, Group Director at Meta, guiding global brands through digital transformation and responsible innovation.

Tamara McCleary, CEO of Thulium, pioneering human-centered and ethical AI for healthcare and technology.

Bill Schmarzo, known as the "Dean of Big Data," redefining how organizations turn analytics into measurable business value.

Jake Ward, Co-Founder of Mentions, representing the new generation of founders blending creativity, automation, and growth technology.

Alex Kantrowitz, Founder of Big Technology, bringing independent journalism and transparency to the tech industry.

, Founder of Big Technology, bringing independent journalism and transparency to the tech industry. Julia Boorstin, Senior Media and Technology Reporter at CNBC, shaping the conversation around innovation, leadership, and equity in media and tech.

"These leaders reflect the diversity, creativity, and drive that keep the technology industry moving forward," said Madelaine Oppert, SVP, Global Marketing at TechInformed. "At TechInformed, we believe innovation doesn't happen in isolation. It happens when ideas meet action, when data meets purpose, and when people like this year's honorees push the boundaries of what's possible. It's a privilege to tell their stories."

Each of the ten honorees will be featured on TechInformed's dedicated campaign page, promoted across its editorial and social channels, and interviewed by the publication's editorial team in the coming weeks.

As the first year of the Top 10 Influential Tech Leaders campaign, TechInformed plans to continue the initiative annually. Readers are encouraged to check back next year for an opportunity to nominate or enter future editions of the program.

To view the full list of winners and learn more, visit www.techinformed.com .

