TechInformed Launches Redesigned Platform to Serve Growing Enterprise Technology Audience

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TechInformed launched its completely redesigned digital platform on October 23, introducing personalized content feeds, enhanced mobile capabilities and expanded features to serve its growing audience of enterprise technology buyers.

The four-year-old publication has experienced significant readership growth among global technology decision-makers who rely on TechInformed's in-depth case studies, original research and executive interviews to inform technology purchasing decisions.

"What makes TechInformed different has never been the reporting — it's always been strong," said Yogesh Shah, CEO of TechInformed. "The difference now is that readers have a site that does justice to that work, and makes it easier to see what technology really means for them."

The new platform, developed over more than a year, features:

Personalized news feeds that adapt to readers' specific roles, industries and interests

Dedicated hubs for long-form investigations and in-depth reporting

Mobile-first responsive design for on-the-go enterprise buyers

Infinite scrolling for seamless content consumption

Enhanced search and navigation tools

Expanded capacity for multimedia content and data visualizations

The redesign responds directly to the needs of TechInformed's expanding readership. As the publication's audience of enterprise technology buyers has grown, so has the demand for more sophisticated tools to navigate increasingly complex coverage.

The new platform delivers these capabilities while maintaining the depth of coverage readers rely on for informed decision-making.

"Our aim is to help decision-makers not only follow technology, but understand its real impact on their businesses and industries," Shah said. "We're focused on showing not just what technologies companies are adopting, but how they're putting them to work — from the successes and failures to the lessons that matter."

TechInformed differentiates itself through data-driven narratives and original research, leveraging exclusive market intelligence from sister company iResearch Services, a market research and thought leadership agency. This unique access to proprietary data enables TechInformed to provide quantifiable metrics, peer benchmarks and implementation insights that enterprise buyers need for informed decision-making.

The platform redesign represents a full-team effort across web development, editorial, marketing and sales departments, creating a unified experience that serves both readers and advertising partners.

About TechInformed: Founded in 2021, TechInformed delivers in-depth reporting, practical insights and real-world case studies that support strategic problem solving and long-term planning. Whether it's AI, cybersecurity, data management, or cloud infrastructure, TechInformed covers the shifts that matter, and the people driving them. Visit https://techinformed.com/.

