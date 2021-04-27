TI reports first quarter 2021 financial results and shareholder returns

DALLAS, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today reported first quarter revenue of $4.29 billion, net income of $1.75 billion and earnings per share of $1.87. Earnings per share included a 2-cent net benefit for items that were not in the company's original guidance.

Regarding the company's performance and returns to shareholders, Rich Templeton, TI's chairman, president and CEO, made the following comments:

"Revenue increased 5% sequentially. In addition, revenue increased 29% from the same quarter a year ago due to strong demand in industrial, automotive and personal electronics.

"In our core businesses, Analog revenue grew 5% and Embedded Processing grew 7% sequentially. From a year ago, Analog revenue grew 33% and Embedded Processing grew 17%.

"Our cash flow from operations of $7.1 billion for the trailing 12 months again underscored the strength of our business model. Free cash flow for the same period was $6.3 billion and 41% of revenue. This reflects the quality of our product portfolio, as well as the efficiency of our manufacturing strategy, including the benefit of 300-millimeter Analog production.

for the trailing 12 months again underscored the strength of our business model. Free cash flow for the same period was and 41% of revenue. This reflects the quality of our product portfolio, as well as the efficiency of our manufacturing strategy, including the benefit of 300-millimeter Analog production. "We returned $4.5 billion to owners in the past 12 months through dividends and stock repurchases. Over the same period, our dividend represented 56% of free cash flow, underscoring its sustainability.

to owners in the past 12 months through dividends and stock repurchases. Over the same period, our dividend represented 56% of free cash flow, underscoring its sustainability. "TI's second quarter outlook is for revenue in the range of $4.13 billion to $4.47 billion and earnings per share between $1.68 and $1.92 . We continue to expect our 2021 annual operating tax rate to be about 14%."

Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Earnings summary

Amounts are in millions of dollars, except per-share amounts.



Q1 2021

Q1 2020

Change Revenue $ 4,289

$ 3,329

29% Operating profit $ 1,939

$ 1,244

56% Net income $ 1,753

$ 1,174

49% Earnings per share $ 1.87

$ 1.24

51%

Cash generation

Amounts are in millions of dollars.







Trailing 12 Months

Q1 2021

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

Change Cash flow from operations $ 1,850

$ 7,138

$ 6,393

12% Capital expenditures $ 308

$ 796

$ 757

5% Free cash flow $ 1,542

$ 6,342

$ 5,636

13% Free cash flow % of revenue



41.1%

39.9%





Cash return

Amounts are in millions of dollars.







Trailing 12 Months

Q1 2021

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

Change Dividends paid $ 940

$ 3,525

$ 3,125

13% Stock repurchases $ 100

$ 1,012

$ 3,449

(71)% Total cash returned $ 1,040

$ 4,537

$ 6,574

(31)%

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Millions of dollars, except share and per-share amounts)



For Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Revenue $ 4,289

$ 3,329 Cost of revenue (COR) 1,492

1,241 Gross profit 2,797

2,088 Research and development (R&D) 386

377 Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) 425

417 Acquisition charges 47

50 Operating profit 1,939

1,244 Other income (expense), net (OI&E) 46

25 Interest and debt expense 46

45 Income before income taxes 1,939

1,224 Provision for income taxes 186

50 Net income $ 1,753

$ 1,174











Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.87

$ 1.24











Average shares outstanding (millions):





Basic 922

931 Diluted 935

943











Cash dividends declared per common share $ 1.02

$ .90













Supplemental Information (Quarterly, except as noted)







Our annual operating tax rate, which does not include discrete tax items, was 14% during both periods of 2021 and 2020.



Provision for income taxes is based on the following:









Operating taxes (calculated using the estimated annual effective tax rate) $ 275

$ 166 Discrete tax items (89)

(116) Provision for income taxes (effective taxes) $ 186

$ 50











A portion of net income is allocated to unvested restricted stock units (RSUs) on which we pay dividend equivalents. Diluted EPS is calculated using the following:







Net income $ 1,753

$ 1,174 Income allocated to RSUs (8)

(6) Income allocated to common stock for diluted EPS $ 1,745

$ 1,168

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Millions of dollars, except share amounts)



March 31,

2021

2020 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,442

$ 2,518 Short-term investments 4,244

2,224 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of ($9) and ($8) 1,584

1,316 Raw materials 183

175 Work in process 980

915 Finished goods 727

913 Inventories 1,890

2,003 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 245

249 Total current assets 10,405

8,310 Property, plant and equipment at cost 5,967

5,736 Accumulated depreciation (2,536)

(2,503) Property, plant and equipment 3,431

3,233 Goodwill 4,362

4,362 Acquisition-related intangibles 105

290 Deferred tax assets 331

208 Capitalized software licenses 113

138 Overfunded retirement plans 235

215 Other long-term assets 657

527 Total assets $ 19,639

$ 17,283











Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt $ —

$ 1,051 Accounts payable 567

363 Accrued compensation 388

353 Income taxes payable 278

62 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 467

552 Total current liabilities 1,700

2,381 Long-term debt 6,250

5,499 Underfunded retirement plans 130

95 Deferred tax liabilities 88

64 Other long-term liabilities 1,305

1,510 Total liabilities 9,473

9,549 Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $25 par value. Authorized – 10,000,000 shares; none issued —

— Common stock, $1 par value. Authorized – 2,400,000,000 shares





Shares issued – 1,740,815,939 1,741

1,741 Paid-in capital 2,391

2,096 Retained earnings 42,860

40,227 Treasury common stock at cost





Shares: March 31, 2021 – 817,573,099; March 31, 2020 – 819,335,097 (36,479)

(36,002) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes (AOCI) (347)

(328) Total stockholders' equity 10,166

7,734 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,639

$ 17,283

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Millions of dollars)



For Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 1,753

$ 1,174 Adjustments to net income:





Depreciation 179

186 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 47

50 Amortization of capitalized software 15

14 Stock compensation 61

63 Gains on sales of assets (1)

— Deferred taxes 8

(34) Increase (decrease) from changes in:





Accounts receivable (170)

(242) Inventories 65

(2) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 73

(88) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 69

— Accrued compensation (379)

(353) Income taxes payable 131

147 Changes in funded status of retirement plans 28

27 Other (29)

(91) Cash flows from operating activities 1,850

851







Cash flows from investing activities





Capital expenditures (308)

(161) Proceeds from asset sales 1

— Purchases of short-term investments (2,782)

(646) Proceeds from short-term investments 2,000

1,638 Other (20)

(5) Cash flows from investing activities (1,109)

826







Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt —

749 Repayment of debt (550)

— Dividends paid (940)

(841) Stock repurchases (100)

(1,641) Proceeds from common stock transactions 196

146 Other (12)

(9) Cash flows from financing activities (1,406)

(1,596)







Net change in cash and cash equivalents (665)

81 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 3,107

2,437 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,442

$ 2,518

Segment results

Amounts are in millions of dollars.



Q1 2021

Q1 2020

Change Analog:









Revenue $ 3,280

$ 2,460

33% Operating profit $ 1,646

$ 1,025

61% Embedded Processing:









Revenue $ 767

$ 653

17% Operating profit $ 287

$ 182

58% Other:









Revenue $ 242

$ 216

12% Operating profit* $ 6

$ 37

(84)%



* Includes acquisition charges and restructuring charges/other.

Non-GAAP financial information

This release includes references to free cash flow and ratios based on that measure. These are financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow was calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from the most directly comparable GAAP measure, cash flows from operating activities (also referred to as cash flow from operations).

We believe that free cash flow and the associated ratios provide insight into our liquidity, our cash-generating capability and the amount of cash potentially available to return to shareholders, as well as insight into our financial performance. These non-GAAP measures are supplemental to the comparable GAAP measures.

Reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided in the table below.

Amounts are in millions of dollars.



For 12 Months Ended

March 31,





2021

2020

Change Cash flow from operations (GAAP) $ 7,138

$ 6,393

12% Capital expenditures (796)

(757)



Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 6,342

$ 5,636

13%















Revenue $ 15,421

$ 14,118



















Cash flow from operations as a percentage of revenue (GAAP) 46.3%

45.3%



Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue (non-GAAP) 41.1%

39.9%





This release also includes references to an annual operating tax rate, a non-GAAP term we use to describe the estimated annual effective tax rate, a GAAP measure that by definition does not include discrete tax items. We believe the term annual operating tax rate helps differentiate from the effective tax rate, which includes discrete tax items.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements

This release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as TI or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe TI's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

We urge you to carefully consider the following important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of TI or our management:

The duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic, government and other third-party responses to it and the consequences for the global economy, including to our business and the businesses of our suppliers, customers and distributors;

Economic, social and political conditions, and natural events in the countries in which we, our customers or our suppliers operate, including global trade policies;

Market demand for semiconductors, particularly in the industrial and automotive markets, and customer demand that differs from forecasts;

Our ability to compete in products and prices in an intensely competitive industry;

Evolving cybersecurity and other threats relating to our information technology systems or those of our customers or suppliers;

Our ability to successfully implement and realize opportunities from strategic, business and organizational changes, or our ability to realize our expectations regarding the amount and timing of associated restructuring charges and cost savings;

Our ability to develop, manufacture and market innovative products in a rapidly changing technological environment, and our timely implementation of new manufacturing technologies and installation of manufacturing equipment;

Availability and cost of raw materials, utilities, manufacturing equipment, third-party manufacturing services and manufacturing technology;

Product liability, warranty or other claims relating to our products, manufacturing, delivery, services, design or communications, or recalls by our customers for a product containing one of our parts;

Compliance with or changes in the complex laws, rules and regulations to which we are or may become subject, or actions of enforcement authorities, that restrict our ability to operate our business or subject us to fines, penalties or other legal liability;

Changes in tax law and accounting standards that impact the tax rate applicable to us, the jurisdictions in which profits are determined to be earned and taxed, adverse resolution of tax audits, increases in tariff rates, and the ability to realize deferred tax assets;

A loss suffered by one of our customers or distributors with respect to TI-consigned inventory;

Financial difficulties of our distributors or semiconductor distributors' promotion of competing product lines to our detriment; or disputes with current or former distributors;

Losses or curtailments of purchases from key customers or the timing and amount of distributor and other customer inventory adjustments;

Our ability to maintain or improve profit margins, including our ability to utilize our manufacturing facilities at sufficient levels to cover our fixed operating costs, in an intensely competitive and cyclical industry and changing regulatory environment;

Our ability to maintain and enforce a strong intellectual property portfolio and maintain freedom of operation in all jurisdictions where we conduct business; or our exposure to infringement claims;

Instability in the global credit and financial markets;

Increases in health care and pension benefit costs;

Our ability to recruit and retain skilled personnel, and effectively manage key employee succession; and

Impairments of our non-financial assets.

For a more detailed discussion of these factors, see the Risk factors discussion in Item 1A of TI's most recent Form 10-K. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. If we do update any forward-looking statement, you should not infer that we will make additional updates with respect to that statement or any other forward-looking statement.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. Our passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors is alive today, as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology smaller, more efficient, more reliable and more affordable – making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. We think of this as Engineering Progress. It's what we do and have been doing for decades. Learn more at TI.com .

TXN-G

SOURCE Texas Instruments Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.ti.com

