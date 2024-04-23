TI reports first quarter 2024 financial results and shareholder returns

DALLAS, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today reported first quarter revenue of $3.66 billion, net income of $1.11 billion and earnings per share of $1.20. Earnings per share included a 10-cent benefit for items that were not in the company's original guidance.

Regarding the company's performance and returns to shareholders, Haviv Ilan, TI's president and CEO, made the following comments:

"Revenue decreased 16% from the same quarter a year ago and 10% sequentially, as revenue declined across all end markets.

"Our cash flow from operations of $6.3 billion for the trailing 12 months again underscored the strength of our business model, the quality of our product portfolio and the benefit of 300mm production. Free cash flow for the same period was $940 million .

for the trailing 12 months again underscored the strength of our business model, the quality of our product portfolio and the benefit of 300mm production. Free cash flow for the same period was . "Over the past 12 months we invested $3.7 billion in R&D and SG&A, invested $5.3 billion in capital expenditures and returned $4.8 billion to owners.

in R&D and SG&A, invested in capital expenditures and returned to owners. "TI's second quarter outlook is for revenue in the range of $3.65 billion to $3.95 billion and earnings per share between $1.05 and $1.25 . We continue to expect our effective tax rate to be about 13%."

Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Earnings summary

(In millions, except per-share amounts)

Q1 2024

Q1 2023

Change Revenue

$ 3,661

$ 4,379

(16) % Operating profit

$ 1,286

$ 1,934

(34) % Net income

$ 1,105

$ 1,708

(35) % Earnings per share

$ 1.20

$ 1.85

(35) %

Cash generation











Trailing 12 Months (In millions)

Q1 2024

Q1 2024

Q1 2023

Change Cash flow from operations

$ 1,017

$ 6,277

$ 7,736

(19) % Capital expenditures

$ 1,248

$ 5,337

$ 3,336

60 % Free cash flow

$ (231)

$ 940

$ 4,400

(79) % Free cash flow % of revenue









5.6 %



22.6 %





Cash return











Trailing 12 Months (In millions)

Q1 2024

Q1 2024

Q1 2023

Change Dividends paid

$ 1,183

$ 4,615

$ 4,359

6 % Stock repurchases

$ 3

$ 193

$ 3,129

(94) % Total cash returned

$ 1,186

$ 4,808

$ 7,488

(36) %

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income

For Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions, except per-share amounts)

2024

2023 Revenue

$ 3,661

$ 4,379 Cost of revenue (COR)



1,566



1,516 Gross profit



2,095



2,863 Research and development (R&D)



478



455 Selling, general and administrative (SG&A)



455



474 Restructuring charges/other



(124)



— Operating profit



1,286



1,934 Other income (expense), net (OI&E)



123



80 Interest and debt expense



116



68 Income before income taxes



1,293



1,946 Provision for income taxes



188



238 Net income

$ 1,105

$ 1,708













Diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.20

$ 1.85













Average shares outstanding:











Basic



910



907 Diluted



917



916













Cash dividends declared per common share

$ 1.30

$ 1.24













Supplemental Information (Quarterly, except as noted)













Provision for income taxes is based on the following:





Operating taxes (calculated using the estimated annual effective tax rate)

$ 176

$ 276 Discrete tax items



12



(38) Provision for income taxes (effective taxes)

$ 188

$ 238













A portion of net income is allocated to unvested restricted stock units (RSUs) on which we pay dividend equivalents. Diluted EPS is calculated using the following: Net income

$ 1,105

$ 1,708 Income allocated to RSUs



(5)



(9) Income allocated to common stock for diluted EPS

$ 1,100

$ 1,699

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, (In millions, except par value)

2024

2023 Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,483

$ 4,477 Short-term investments



7,910



5,068 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of ($20) and ($13)



1,671



1,877 Raw materials



417



378 Work in process



2,129



1,850 Finished goods



1,537



1,060 Inventories



4,083



3,288 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,301



313 Total current assets



17,448



15,023 Property, plant and equipment at cost



13,739



10,791 Accumulated depreciation



(3,297)



(3,126) Property, plant and equipment



10,442



7,665 Goodwill



4,362



4,362 Deferred tax assets



821



486 Capitalized software licenses



231



140 Overfunded retirement plans



169



189 Other long-term assets



1,412



1,355 Total assets

$ 34,885

$ 29,220













Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Current liabilities:











Current portion of long-term debt

$ 1,349

$ 500 Accounts payable



551



952 Accrued compensation



399



394 Income taxes payable



378



372 Accrued expenses and other liabilities



876



686 Total current liabilities



3,553



2,904 Long-term debt



12,840



9,626 Underfunded retirement plans



111



123 Deferred tax liabilities



55



73 Other long-term liabilities



1,343



1,251 Total liabilities



17,902



13,977 Stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock, $25 par value. Shares authorized – 10; none issued



—



— Common stock, $1 par value. Shares authorized – 2,400; shares issued – 1,741



1,741



1,741 Paid-in capital



3,439



3,016 Retained earnings



52,199



50,930 Treasury common stock at cost











Shares: March 31, 2024 – 831; March 31, 2023 – 833



(40,193)



(40,192) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes (AOCI)



(203)



(252) Total stockholders' equity



16,983



15,243 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 34,885

$ 29,220

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions)

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities











Net income

$ 1,105

$ 1,708 Adjustments to net income:











Depreciation



346



265 Amortization of capitalized software



16



16 Stock compensation



106



104 Gains on sales of assets



(129)



— Deferred taxes



(71)



(8) Increase (decrease) from changes in:











Accounts receivable



116



18 Inventories



(84)



(531) Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(24)



(4) Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(77)



(124) Accrued compensation



(444)



(407) Income taxes payable



212



185 Changes in funded status of retirement plans



17



6 Other



(72)



(68) Cash flows from operating activities



1,017



1,160













Cash flows from investing activities











Capital expenditures



(1,248)



(982) Proceeds from asset sales



192



1 Purchases of short-term investments



(4,864)



(3,013) Proceeds from short-term investments



2,631



4,026 Other



(40)



(4) Cash flows from investing activities



(3,329)



28













Cash flows from financing activities











Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



2,980



1,397 Dividends paid



(1,183)



(1,125) Stock repurchases



(3)



(103) Proceeds from common stock transactions



65



85 Other



(28)



(15) Cash flows from financing activities



1,831



239













Net change in cash and cash equivalents



(481)



1,427 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



2,964



3,050 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 2,483

$ 4,477

Segment results

(In millions)

Q1 2024

Q1 2023

Change Analog:















Revenue

$ 2,836

$ 3,289

(14) % Operating profit

$ 1,008

$ 1,574

(36) % Embedded Processing:















Revenue

$ 652

$ 832

(22) % Operating profit

$ 105

$ 237

(56) % Other:















Revenue

$ 173

$ 258

(33) % Operating profit*

$ 173

$ 123

41 %

* Includes restructuring charges/other.

Non-GAAP financial information

This release includes references to free cash flow and ratios based on that measure. These are financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow was calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from the most directly comparable GAAP measure, cash flows from operating activities (also referred to as cash flow from operations).

We believe that free cash flow and the associated ratios provide insight into our liquidity, our cash-generating capability and the amount of cash potentially available to return to shareholders, as well as insight into our financial performance. These non-GAAP measures are supplemental to the comparable GAAP measures.

Reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided in the table below.





For 12 Months Ended March 31,



(In millions)

2024

2023

Change Cash flow from operations (GAAP)

$ 6,277

$ 7,736

(19) % Capital expenditures



(5,337)



(3,336)



Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$ 940

$ 4,400

(79) %

















Revenue

$ 16,801

$ 19,502





















Cash flow from operations as a percentage of revenue (GAAP)



37.4 %



39.7 %



Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue (non-GAAP)



5.6 %



22.6 %





This release also includes references to operating taxes, a non-GAAP term we use to describe taxes calculated using the estimated annual effective tax rate, a GAAP measure that by definition does not include discrete tax items. We believe the term operating taxes helps to differentiate from effective taxes, which include discrete tax items.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements

This release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as TI or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe TI's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

We urge you to carefully consider the following important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of TI or our management:

Economic, social and political conditions, and natural events in the countries in which we, our customers or our suppliers operate, including global trade policies;

Market demand for semiconductors, particularly in the industrial and automotive markets, and customer demand that differs from forecasts;

Our ability to compete in products and prices in an intensely competitive industry;

Evolving cybersecurity and other threats relating to our information technology systems or those of our customers, suppliers and other third parties;

Our ability to successfully implement and realize opportunities from strategic, business and organizational changes, or our ability to realize our expectations regarding the amount and timing of associated restructuring charges and cost savings;

Our ability to develop, manufacture and market innovative products in a rapidly changing technological environment, our timely implementation of new manufacturing technologies and installation of manufacturing equipment, and our ability to realize expected returns on significant investments in manufacturing capacity;

Availability and cost of key materials, utilities, manufacturing equipment, third-party manufacturing services and manufacturing technology;

Our ability to recruit and retain skilled personnel and effectively manage key employee succession;

Product liability, warranty or other claims relating to our products, software, manufacturing, delivery, services, design or communications, or recalls by our customers for a product containing one of our parts;

Compliance with or changes in the complex laws, rules and regulations to which we are or may become subject, or actions of enforcement authorities, that restrict our ability to operate our business or subject us to fines, penalties or other legal liability;

Changes in tax law and accounting standards that impact the tax rate applicable to us, the jurisdictions in which profits are determined to be earned and taxed, adverse resolution of tax audits, increases in tariff rates, and the ability to realize deferred tax assets;

Financial difficulties of our distributors or semiconductor distributors' promotion of competing product lines to our detriment; or disputes with current or former distributors;

Losses or curtailments of purchases from key customers or the timing and amount of customer inventory adjustments;

Our ability to maintain or improve profit margins, including our ability to utilize our manufacturing facilities at sufficient levels to cover our fixed operating costs, in an intensely competitive and cyclical industry and changing regulatory environment;

Our ability to maintain and enforce a strong intellectual property portfolio and maintain freedom of operation in all jurisdictions where we conduct business; or our exposure to infringement claims;

Instability in the global credit and financial markets; and

Impairments of our non-financial assets.

For a more detailed discussion of these factors, see the Risk factors discussion in Item 1A of TI's most recent Form 10-K. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. If we do update any forward-looking statement, you should not infer that we will make additional updates with respect to that statement or any other forward-looking statement.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. Our passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors is alive today, as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology smaller, more efficient, more reliable and more affordable – making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. We think of this as Engineering Progress. It's what we do and have been doing for decades. Learn more at TI.com .

TXN-G

SOURCE Texas Instruments Incorporated