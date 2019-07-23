TI reports second quarter 2019 financial results and shareholder returns

DALLAS, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (NASDAQ: TXN) today reported second quarter revenue of $3.67 billion, net income of $1.31 billion and earnings per share of $1.36. Earnings per share include a 7-cent benefit for items that were not in the company's original guidance.

Regarding the company's performance and returns to shareholders, Rich Templeton, TI's chairman, president and CEO, made the following comments:

"Revenue decreased 9% from the same quarter a year ago due to broad-based weakness.

"In our core businesses, Analog revenue declined 6% and Embedded Processing declined 16% from the same quarter a year ago.

"Our cash flow from operations of $7.2 billion for the trailing 12 months again underscored the strength of our business model. Free cash flow for the trailing 12 months was $5.9 billion and 39% of revenue. This reflects the quality of our product portfolio, as well as the efficiency of our manufacturing strategy, including the benefit of 300-millimeter Analog production.

"We have returned $8.0 billion to owners in the past 12 months through stock repurchases and dividends. Our strategy is to return all our free cash flow to owners. Over the last 12 months, our dividends represented 47% of free cash flow, underscoring their sustainability.

"TI's third quarter outlook is for revenue in the range of $3.65 billion to $3.95 billion , and earnings per share between $1.31 and $1.53 , which includes an estimated $10 million discrete tax benefit. We continue to expect our annual operating tax rate to be about 16% in 2019."

Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Earnings summary

Amounts are in millions of dollars, except per-share amounts.





2Q19

2Q18

Change Revenue $ 3,668 $ 4,017

(9)% Operating profit $ 1,506 $ 1,712

(12)% Net income $ 1,305 $ 1,405

(7)% Earnings per share $ 1.36 $ 1.40

(3)%

Cash generation

Amounts are in millions of dollars.











Trailing 12 Months





2Q19



2Q19



2Q18

Change Cash flow from operations

$ 1,796

$ 7,154

$ 6,589

9% Capital expenditures

$ 284

$ 1,228

$ 855

44% Free cash flow

$ 1,512

$ 5,926

$ 5,734

3% Free cash flow % of revenue









38.9%



36.6%





Cash return

Amounts are in millions of dollars.











Trailing 12 Months





2Q19



2Q19



2Q18

Change Dividends paid

$ 722

$ 2,784

$ 2,323

20% Stock repurchases

$ 863

$ 5,224

$ 3,247

61% Total cash returned

$ 1,585

$ 8,008

$ 5,570

44%

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Millions of dollars, except share and per-share amounts)





For Three Months Ended



June 30,



2019

2018 Revenue

$ 3,668

$ 4,017 Cost of revenue (COR)



1,308



1,398 Gross profit



2,360



2,619 Research and development (R&D)



390



384 Selling, general and administrative (SG&A)



420



441 Acquisition charges



80



79 Restructuring charges/other



(36)



3 Operating profit



1,506



1,712 Other income (expense), net (OI&E)



52



24 Interest and debt expense



44



30 Income before income taxes



1,514



1,706 Provision for income taxes



209



301 Net income

$ 1,305

$ 1,405













Diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.36

$ 1.40













Average shares outstanding (millions):











Basic



937



977 Diluted



953



997













Cash dividends declared per common share

$ .77

$ .62















Supplemental Information (Quarterly, except as noted)

Provision for income taxes is based on the following:

Operating taxes (calculated using the estimated annual effective tax rate)

$ 238

$ 344 Discrete tax items



(29)



(43) Provision for income taxes (effective taxes)

$ 209

$ 301

Annual operating tax rate



16%



20% Effective tax rate



14%



18%

A portion of net income is allocated to unvested restricted stock units (RSUs) on which we pay dividend equivalents. Diluted EPS is calculated using the following:

Net income

$ 1,305

$ 1,405 Income allocated to RSUs



(8)



(11) Income allocated to common stock for diluted EPS

$ 1,297

$ 1,394

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Millions of dollars, except share amounts)





June 30,



2019

2018 Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,813

$ 2,919 Short-term investments



405



2,211 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of ($15) and ($9)



1,419



1,551 Raw materials



176



155 Work in process



958



1,079 Finished goods



945



856 Inventories



2,079



2,090 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



240



821 Total current assets



7,956



9,592 Property, plant and equipment at cost



5,706



5,025 Accumulated depreciation



(2,341)



(2,170) Property, plant and equipment



3,365



2,855 Long-term investments



300



271 Goodwill



4,362



4,362 Acquisition-related intangibles



469



787 Deferred tax assets



261



205 Capitalized software licenses



88



101 Overfunded retirement plans



104



205 Other long-term assets



479



149 Total assets

$ 17,384

$ 18,527













Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Current liabilities:











Current portion of long-term debt

$ 1,249

$ — Accounts payable



412



492 Accrued compensation



476



472 Income taxes payable



87



120 Accrued expenses and other liabilities



422



382 Total current liabilities



2,646



1,466 Long-term debt



4,558



5,066 Underfunded retirement plans



121



82 Deferred tax liabilities



49



50 Other long-term liabilities



1,524



1,229 Total liabilities



8,898



7,893 Stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock, $25 par value. Authorized – 10,000,000 shares











Participating cumulative preferred – None issued



—



— Common stock, $1 par value. Authorized – 2,400,000,000 shares











Shares issued – 1,740,815,939



1,741



1,741 Paid-in capital



2,003



1,867 Retained earnings



38,974



36,413 Treasury common stock at cost











Shares: June 30, 2019 – 806,251,136; June 30, 2018 – 766,450,417



(33,775)



(29,016) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes (AOCI)



(457)



(371) Total stockholders' equity



8,486



10,634 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 17,384

$ 18,527

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Millions of dollars)





For Three Months Ended



June 30,



2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities











Net income

$ 1,305

$ 1,405 Adjustments to net income:











Depreciation



173



144 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



80



79 Amortization of capitalized software



14



10 Stock compensation



67



74 Gains on sales of assets



(21)



— Deferred taxes



31



1 Increase (decrease) from changes in:











Accounts receivable



21



(97) Inventories



52



(58) Prepaid expenses and other current assets



18



61 Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(26)



6 Accrued compensation



129



123 Income taxes payable



(13)



120 Changes in funded status of retirement plans



2



29 Other



(36)



(71) Cash flows from operating activities



1,796



1,826













Cash flows from investing activities











Capital expenditures



(284)



(249) Proceeds from asset sales



28



— Purchases of short-term investments



(239)



(1,213) Proceeds from short-term investments



200



1,375 Other



37



6 Cash flows from investing activities



(258)



(81)













Cash flows from financing activities











Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



—



1,500 Repayment of debt



—



(500) Dividends paid



(722)



(606) Stock repurchases



(863)



(1,018) Proceeds from common stock transactions



146



102 Other



(6)



(21) Cash flows from financing activities



(1,445)



(543)













Net change in cash and cash equivalents



93



1,202 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



3,720



1,717 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 3,813

$ 2,919

Segment results

Amounts are in millions of dollars.







2Q19



2Q18

Change Analog:















Revenue

$ 2,534

$ 2,690

(6)% Operating profit

$ 1,108

$ 1,263

(12)% Embedded Processing:















Revenue

$ 790

$ 943

(16)% Operating profit

$ 265

$ 334

(21)% Other:















Revenue

$ 344

$ 384

(10)% Operating profit*

$ 133

$ 115

16%



* Includes acquisition charges and restructuring charges/other.

Compared with the year-ago quarter:

Analog: (includes Power, Signal Chain and High Volume)

Revenue decreased in High Volume, Power and Signal Chain.

Operating profit decreased primarily due to lower revenue and associated gross profit.

Embedded Processing: (includes Connected Microcontrollers and Processors)

Revenue decreased in both product lines.

Operating profit decreased due to lower revenue and associated gross profit.

Other: (includes DLP® products, calculators and custom ASIC products)

Revenue decreased by $40 million . Operating profit increased by $18 million .

Non-GAAP financial information

This release includes references to free cash flow and ratios based on that measure. These are financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow was calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from the most directly comparable GAAP measure, cash flows from operating activities (also referred to as cash flow from operations).

We believe that free cash flow and the associated ratios provide insight into our liquidity, our cash-generating capability and the amount of cash potentially available to return to shareholders, as well as insight into our financial performance. These non-GAAP measures are supplemental to the comparable GAAP measures.

Reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided in the table below.

Amounts are in millions of dollars.





For 12 Months Ended







June 30,







2019

2018

Change Cash flow from operations (GAAP)

$ 7,154

$ 6,589

9% Capital expenditures



(1,228)



(855)



Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$ 5,926

$ 5,734

3%

















Revenue

$ 15,240

$ 15,672





















Cash flow from operations as a percent of revenue (GAAP)



46.9%



42.0%



Free cash flow as a percent of revenue (non-GAAP)



38.9%



36.6%





This release also includes references to an annual operating tax rate, a non-GAAP term we use to describe the estimated annual effective tax rate, a GAAP measure that by definition does not include discrete tax items. We believe the term annual operating tax rate helps differentiate from the effective tax rate, which includes discrete tax items.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements

This release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as TI or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe TI's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

We urge you to carefully consider the following important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of TI or our management:

Market demand for semiconductors, particularly in our end markets;

Our ability to compete in products and prices in an intensely competitive industry;

Customer demand that differs from forecasts and the financial impact of inadequate or excess company inventory that results from demand that differs from projections;

Economic, social and political conditions in the countries in which we, our customers or our suppliers operate, including security risks; global trade policies; political and social instability; health conditions; possible disruptions in transportation, communications and information technology networks; and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates;

Evolving cybersecurity threats to our information technology systems or those of our customers or suppliers;

Natural events such as severe weather, geological events or health epidemics in the locations in which we, our customers or our suppliers operate;

Our ability to develop, manufacture and market innovative products in a rapidly changing technological environment;

Timely implementation of new manufacturing technologies and installation of manufacturing equipment, and the ability to obtain needed third-party foundry and assembly/test subcontract services;

Availability and cost of raw materials, utilities, manufacturing equipment, third-party manufacturing services and manufacturing technology;

Product liability or warranty claims, claims based on epidemic or delivery failure, or other claims relating to our products, manufacturing, services, design or communications, or recalls by our customers for a product containing one of our parts;

Compliance with or changes in the complex laws, rules and regulations to which we are or may become subject, or actions of enforcement authorities, that restrict our ability to manufacture or ship our products or operate our business, or subject us to fines, penalties or other legal liability;

Changes in tax law and accounting standards that can impact the tax rate applicable to us, the jurisdictions in which profits are determined to be earned and taxed, adverse resolution of tax audits, increases in tariff rates, and the ability to realize deferred tax assets;

A loss suffered by one of our customers or distributors with respect to TI-consigned inventory;

Financial difficulties of our distributors or their promotion of competing product lines to our detriment, or the loss of significant distributors;

Losses or curtailments of purchases from key customers or the timing and amount of distributor and other customer inventory adjustments;

Our ability to maintain or improve profit margins, including our ability to utilize our manufacturing facilities at sufficient levels to cover our fixed operating costs, in an intensely competitive and cyclical industry and despite changes in the regulatory environment;

Our ability to maintain and enforce a strong intellectual property portfolio and maintain freedom of operation in all jurisdictions where we conduct business; or our exposure to infringement claims;

Instability in the global credit and financial markets that affects our ability to fund our daily operations, invest in the business, make strategic acquisitions, or make principal and interest payments on our debt;

Increases in health care and pension benefit costs;

Our ability to recruit and retain skilled engineering, management and technical personnel, and effectively manage key employee succession;

Our ability to successfully integrate and realize opportunities for growth from acquisitions, or our ability to realize our expectations regarding the amount and timing of restructuring charges and associated cost savings; and

Impairments of our non-financial assets.

For a more detailed discussion of these factors, see the Risk Factors discussion in Item 1A of TI's most recent Form 10-K. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. If we do update any forward-looking statement, you should not infer that we will make additional updates with respect to that statement or any other forward-looking statement.

About Texas Instruments

From connected cars and intelligent homes to self-monitoring health devices and automated factories, Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (NASDAQ: TXN) products are at work in virtually every type of electronic system. With operations in more than 30 countries, we engineer, manufacture, test and sell analog and embedded semiconductor chips. Our employees, about 30,000 worldwide, are driven by core values of integrity, innovation and commitment, and work every day to shape the future of technology. Learn more at www.TI.com.

