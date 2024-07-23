TI reports second quarter 2024 financial results and shareholder returns

DALLAS, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today reported second quarter revenue of $3.82 billion, net income of $1.13 billion and earnings per share of $1.22. Earnings per share included a 5-cent benefit for items that were not in the company's original guidance.

Regarding the company's performance and returns to shareholders, Haviv Ilan, TI's president and CEO, made the following comments:

  • "Revenue decreased 16% from the same quarter a year ago and increased 4% sequentially. Industrial and automotive continued to decline sequentially, while all other end markets grew.
  • "Our cash flow from operations of $6.4 billion for the trailing 12 months again underscored the strength of our business model, the quality of our product portfolio and the benefit of 300mm production. Free cash flow for the same period was $1.5 billion.
  • "Over the past 12 months we invested $3.7 billion in R&D and SG&A, invested $5.0 billion in capital expenditures and returned $4.9 billion to owners.
  • "TI's third quarter outlook is for revenue in the range of $3.94 billion to $4.26 billion and earnings per share between $1.24 and $1.48. We continue to expect our effective tax rate to be about 13%."

Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Earnings summary

(In millions, except per-share amounts)

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

Change 

Revenue

$

3,822

$

4,531

(16) %

Operating profit

$

1,248

$

1,972

(37) %

Net income

$

1,127

$

1,722

(35) %

Earnings per share

$

1.22

$

1.87

(35) %

Cash generation



Trailing 12 Months

(In millions)

Q2 2024

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

Change 

Cash flow from operations

$

1,571

$

6,449

$

7,367

(12) %

Capital expenditures

$

1,064

$

4,955

$

4,185

18 %

Free cash flow

$

507

$

1,494

$

3,182

(53) %

Free cash flow % of revenue




9.3 %

16.9 %

Cash return



Trailing 12 Months

(In millions)

Q2 2024

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

Change 

Dividends paid

$

1,185

$

4,675

$

4,424

6 %

Stock repurchases

$

71

$

185

$

2,026

(91) %

Total cash returned

$

1,256

$

4,860

$

6,450

(25) %

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income

For Three Months Ended

June 30,

(In millions, except per-share amounts)

2024

2023

Revenue

$

3,822

$

4,531

Cost of revenue (COR)

1,611

1,621

Gross profit

2,211

2,910

Research and development (R&D)

498

477

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A)

465

461

Operating profit

1,248

1,972

Other income (expense), net (OI&E)

130

119

Interest and debt expense

131

89

Income before income taxes

1,247

2,002

Provision for income taxes

120

280

Net income

$

1,127

$

1,722







Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.22

$

1.87







Average shares outstanding:





   Basic

912

908

   Diluted

919

916







Cash dividends declared per common share

$

1.30

$

1.24







Supplemental Information

(Quarterly, except as noted)







Provision for income taxes is based on the following:


Operating taxes (calculated using the estimated annual effective tax rate)

$

170

$

289

Discrete tax items

(50)

(9)

Provision for income taxes (effective taxes)

$

120

$

280







A portion of net income is allocated to unvested restricted stock units (RSUs) on which we pay dividend

equivalents. Diluted EPS is calculated using the following:

Net income

$

1,127

$

1,722

Income allocated to RSUs

(6)

(8)

Income allocated to common stock for diluted EPS

$

1,121

$

1,714

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30,

(In millions, except par value)

2024

2023

Assets





Current assets:





   Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,740

$

3,439

   Short-term investments

6,948

6,113

   Accounts receivable, net of allowances of ($28) and ($16)



1,711

1,956

   Raw materials

405

388

   Work in process

2,072

2,110

   Finished goods

1,629

1,231

   Inventories

4,106

3,729

   Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,284

277

   Total current assets

16,789

15,514

Property, plant and equipment at cost

14,622

11,664

   Accumulated depreciation

(3,448)

(3,139)

   Property, plant and equipment

11,174

8,525

Goodwill

4,362

4,362

Deferred tax assets

905

537

Capitalized software licenses

230

143

Overfunded retirement plans

167

183

Other long-term assets

1,421

1,675

Total assets

$

35,048

$

30,939







Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





   Current portion of long-term debt

$

1,049

$

299

   Accounts payable

858

923

   Accrued compensation

569

561

   Income taxes payable

178

121

   Accrued expenses and other liabilities

983

807

   Total current liabilities

3,637

2,711

Long-term debt

12,842

10,920

Underfunded retirement plans

113

127

Deferred tax liabilities

55

69

Other long-term liabilities

1,187

1,172

Total liabilities

17,834

14,999

Stockholders' equity:





   Preferred stock, $25 par value. Shares authorized – 10; none issued



   Common stock, $1 par value. Shares authorized – 2,400; shares issued – 1,741

1,741

1,741

   Paid-in capital

3,666

3,163

   Retained earnings

52,135

51,522

   Treasury common stock at cost





   Shares: June 30, 2024 – 828; June 30, 2023 – 833

(40,128)

(40,240)

   Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes (AOCI)

(200)

(246)

Total stockholders' equity

17,214

15,940

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

35,048

$

30,939

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For Three Months Ended

June 30,

(In millions)

2024

2023

Cash flows from operating activities





   Net income

$

1,127

$

1,722

   Adjustments to net income:





   Depreciation

363

285

   Amortization of capitalized software

18

15

   Stock compensation

116

111

   (Gains) losses on sales of assets

3

(1)

   Deferred taxes

(85)

(52)

   Increase (decrease) from changes in:





   Accounts receivable

(40)

(79)

   Inventories

(23)

(441)

   Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(22)

14

   Accounts payable and accrued expenses

102

74

   Accrued compensation

168

165

   Income taxes payable

120

(243)

   Changes in funded status of retirement plans

9

17

   Other

(285)

(188)

Cash flows from operating activities

1,571

1,399







Cash flows from investing activities





   Capital expenditures

(1,064)

(1,446)

   Proceeds from asset sales

2

1

   Purchases of short-term investments

(2,098)

(4,047)

   Proceeds from short-term investments

3,130

3,065

   Other

30

42

Cash flows from investing activities



(2,385)







Cash flows from financing activities





   Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



1,603

   Repayment of debt

(300)

(500)

   Dividends paid

(1,185)

(1,125)

   Stock repurchases

(71)

(79)

   Proceeds from common stock transactions

248

65

   Other

(6)

(16)

Cash flows from financing activities

(1,314)

(52)







Net change in cash and cash equivalents

257

(1,038)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

2,483

4,477

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

2,740

$

3,439







Supplemental cash flow information





   Investment tax credit (ITC) used to reduce income taxes payable

$

312

$

Total cash benefit related to the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act

$

312

$

Segment results 

(In millions)

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

Change 

Analog:







   Revenue

$

2,928

$

3,278

(11) %

   Operating profit

$

1,047

$

1,463

(28) %

Embedded Processing:







   Revenue

$

615

$

894

(31) %

   Operating profit

$

80

$

318

(75) %

Other:







   Revenue

$

279

$

359

(22) %

   Operating profit*

$

121

$

191

(37) %

     * Includes restructuring charges/other.

Non-GAAP financial information

This release includes references to free cash flow and ratios based on that measure. These are financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow was calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from the most directly comparable GAAP measure, cash flows from operating activities (also referred to as cash flow from operations).

We believe that free cash flow and the associated ratios provide insight into our liquidity, our cash-generating capability and the amount of cash potentially available to return to shareholders, as well as insight into our financial performance. These non-GAAP measures are supplemental to the comparable GAAP measures.

Reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided in the table below.

For 12 Months Ended

June 30,

(In millions)

2024

2023

Change 

Cash flow from operations (GAAP)*

$

6,449

$

7,367

(12) %

Capital expenditures

(4,955)

(4,185)

Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$

1,494

$

3,182

(53) %









Revenue

$

16,092

$

18,821










Cash flow from operations as a percentage of revenue (GAAP)

40.1 %

39.1 %

Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue (non-GAAP)

9.3 %

16.9 %










 * Includes a cash benefit of $312 million from the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act ITC used to reduce income taxes

 payable for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024.

This release also includes references to operating taxes, a non-GAAP term we use to describe taxes calculated using the estimated annual effective tax rate, a GAAP measure that by definition does not include discrete tax items. We believe the term operating taxes helps to differentiate from effective taxes, which include discrete tax items.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements

This release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as TI or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe TI's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

We urge you to carefully consider the following important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of TI or our management:

  • Economic, social and political conditions, and natural events in the countries in which we, our customers or our suppliers operate, including global trade policies;
  • Market demand for semiconductors, particularly in the industrial and automotive markets, and customer demand that differs from forecasts;
  • Our ability to compete in products and prices in an intensely competitive industry;
  • Evolving cybersecurity and other threats relating to our information technology systems or those of our customers, suppliers and other third parties;
  • Our ability to successfully implement and realize opportunities from strategic, business and organizational changes, or our ability to realize our expectations regarding the amount and timing of associated restructuring charges and cost savings;
  • Our ability to develop, manufacture and market innovative products in a rapidly changing technological environment, our timely implementation of new manufacturing technologies and installation of manufacturing equipment, and our ability to realize expected returns on significant investments in manufacturing capacity;
  • Availability and cost of key materials, utilities, manufacturing equipment, third-party manufacturing services and manufacturing technology;
  • Our ability to recruit and retain skilled personnel and effectively manage key employee succession;
  • Product liability, warranty or other claims relating to our products, software, manufacturing, delivery, services, design or communications, or recalls by our customers for a product containing one of our parts;
  • Compliance with or changes in the complex laws, rules and regulations to which we are or may become subject, or actions of enforcement authorities, that restrict our ability to operate our business or subject us to fines, penalties or other legal liability;
  • Changes in tax law and accounting standards that impact the tax rate applicable to us, the jurisdictions in which profits are determined to be earned and taxed, adverse resolution of tax audits, increases in tariff rates, and the ability to realize deferred tax assets;
  • Financial difficulties of our distributors or semiconductor distributors' promotion of competing product lines to our detriment; or disputes with current or former distributors;
  • Losses or curtailments of purchases from key customers or the timing and amount of customer inventory adjustments;
  • Our ability to maintain or improve profit margins, including our ability to utilize our manufacturing facilities at sufficient levels to cover our fixed operating costs, in an intensely competitive and cyclical industry and changing regulatory environment;
  • Our ability to maintain and enforce a strong intellectual property portfolio and maintain freedom of operation in all jurisdictions where we conduct business; or our exposure to infringement claims;
  • Instability in the global credit and financial markets; and
  • Impairments of our non-financial assets.

For a more detailed discussion of these factors, see the Risk factors discussion in Item 1A of TI's most recent Form 10-K. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. If we do update any forward-looking statement, you should not infer that we will make additional updates with respect to that statement or any other forward-looking statement.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. At our core, we have a passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors. This passion is alive today as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology more reliable, more affordable and lower power, making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. Learn more at TI.com.

