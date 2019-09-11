Ti to Build Freezer Expansion for Growing Family-Owned Cold Storage Operation

MELBOURNE, Fla., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tippmann Innovation ("Ti") will begin work this fall on a new freezer expansion for Mattingly Cold Storage. The third-generation, family-owned cold storage company's growth has enabled them to contract with Ti to complete a 1.4 million cubic foot freezer expansion. For Mattingly, this new zero-degree, 6,100 pallet freezer will enhance the diversity of their product line with current customers.

Ti partners and Mattingly President, Andy Hess, have a long-standing relationship in the cold storage industry. "We've known Andy and his family for over 20 years, and have a lot of respect for them and the way they do business. We are excited to work with them on this latest project." Rob Adams, Ti Partner

"After listening to a lot of other success stories of people who have worked with Ti, we felt very confident in their ability to build us a high-quality freezer that will allow us to meet the growing needs of our customers." Angie Schmidt, Mattingly Executive VP

Construction is scheduled to begin this fall with completion in the spring of 2020.

About Tippmann Innovation: Ti is an award-winning specialty, industrial cold storage builder with decades of experience in designing and building state-of-the-art facilities across the United States. Ti utilizes time-honed expertise and advanced technology solutions to create efficient buildings that scale with a business and that are designed to maximize profitability through fully integrating operations and supply chain, by design. Ti provides a full suite of cold storage construction services, including master site planning and operations guidance. Ti's consulting services help companies navigate the unique challenges associated with a rapidly changing cold chain. The Ti consulting team provides unique solutions in providing a sustainable competitive advantage to our clients in keeping them profitable and highly relevant in today's modern cold chain. Tippmann Innovation has offices in Florida and Indiana.

