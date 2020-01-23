TI to webcast review and update of capital management strategy

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) will webcast a review and update of the company's capital management strategy on Tuesday, February 4, at 10 a.m. Central time.

During the webcast, Rafael Lizardi, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Dave Pahl, vice president and head of Investor Relations, will review how TI is in a unique class of companies able to grow, generate and return cash to shareholders over the long term. They will also review TI's 2019 performance against its stated capital management metrics and discuss management's expectations for performance in the years ahead.

You may access the webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.ti.com/ir. An archived copy of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes.

About Texas Instruments

From connected cars and intelligent homes to self-monitoring health devices and automated factories, Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) products are at work in virtually every type of electronic system. With operations in more than 30 countries, we engineer, manufacture, test and sell analog and embedded semiconductor chips. Our employees, about 30,000 worldwide, are driven by core values of integrity, innovation and commitment, and work every day to shape the future of technology. Learn more at www.TI.com.

TXN-G

SOURCE Texas Instruments Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.ti.com

