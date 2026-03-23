TI unveils high-performance isolated power modules to advance power density in data centers and EVs

New power modules with proprietary IsoShield™ technology deliver industry-leading power density

News highlights:

IsoShield technology enables isolated power modules with up to three times higher power density than discrete solutions, shrinking solution size as much as 70%.

Joining TI's portfolio of over 350 power modules with optimized packages, these new devices help engineers maximize power density while reducing material costs and design time in any power application.

DALLAS, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments (TI) today unveiled new isolated power modules, helping enable increased power density, efficiency and safety in applications ranging from data centers to electric vehicles (EVs). The UCC34141-Q1 and UCC33420 isolated power modules leverage TI's IsoShield technology, a proprietary multichip packaging solution that achieves up to three times higher power density than discrete solutions in isolated power designs. TI is showcasing these innovations at the 2026 Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC), March 23-26 in San Antonio, Texas.

TI’s new isolated power modules with proprietary IsoShield technology pack more power into smaller spaces while reducing area, cost and weight.

"Packaging innovation is revolutionizing the power industry, with power modules at the forefront of this transformation," said Kannan Soundarapandian, vice president and general manager, High Voltage Products at TI. "TI's new IsoShield technology delivers what power engineers need most: smaller solutions with improved efficiency and reliability and a faster time to market. It is the latest example of TI's continued commitment to advance power semiconductor technology to help solve today's engineering challenges."

For more information, see ti.com/IsoShield.

Redefining power density with TI's packaging technology

Historically, power designers have turned to power modules to conserve valuable board space and simplify the design process. As chip sizes reach their physical limits and miniaturization increases in importance, advancements in packaging technology are enabling further performance and efficiency gains.

TI's new IsoShield technology copackages a high-performance planar transformer and an isolated power stage, offering functional, basic and reinforced isolation capabilities. It enables a distributed power architecture, helping manufacturers meet functional safety requirements by avoiding single-point failures. The result is a packaging advancement that shrinks solution size by as much as 70% while delivering up to 2W of power, enabling compact, high-performance and reliable designs for automotive, industrial and data center applications that require reinforced isolation.

Advancing data center and EV performance through power innovations

Power density innovations are nowhere more critical than in today's evolving data center and automotive designs. Meeting design requirements in those applications starts with advanced analog semiconductors – the components that enable smarter, more efficient operations. As global data centers continue to scale to meet exponentially growing demand, high-performance power modules must pack more power in smaller spaces. With TI's IsoShield packaging technology, designers can achieve higher power density in compact form factors, ensuring reliable and safe operation of the world's digital infrastructure. Similarly, the increased power density enabled by IsoShield technology helps engineers design lighter and more efficient EVs that significantly extend range and enhance performance.

For more information about TI's proprietary IsoShield technology, see the technical article, "Isolated power modules with IsoShield™ technology cut solution size by as much as 70%."

Building on our power module innovation

For decades, TI has strategically invested in power management technology, with recent developments in power modules featuring both integrated transformers and integrated inductors. Through innovative proprietary packaging solutions such as IsoShield and MagPack™ technologies, along with a comprehensive portfolio of over 350 power modules with optimized packages, TI's semiconductors empower engineers to maximize performance in any power design or application.

For more information on TI's power module portfolio, see ti.com/powermodules.

Innovating what's next in power at APEC 2026

In booth No. 1819 at the Henry B. González Convention Center, TI will feature the isolated power modules with IsoShield technology in a high-power, high-performance automotive silicon carbide (SiC) 300kW traction inverter reference design. Additionally, TI will debut other advancements in data centers, automotive, humanoid robots, sustainable energy and USB Type-C® applications, including an 800V to 6V DC/DC power distribution board. This design features TI's portfolio of gallium nitride integrated power stages, digital isolators and microcontrollers that help enable high efficiency and power density in power conversion for next-generation data center computing trays with AI processors.

Pradeep Shenoy, TI compute power technologist, will also present "Reimagining Data Center Power Architecture" from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, in Expo Theater 1.

For more information about TI at APEC, see ti.com/APEC.

Availability

Preproduction and production quantities of the new isolated power modules are available now on TI.com. Evaluation modules, reference designs and simulation models are also available.

Part number Package size Voltage UCC34141-Q1 5.85mm Χ 7.5mm Χ 2.6mm Mid voltage (6V-20V) UCC33420 4mm Χ 5mm Χ 1mm Low voltage (5V)

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, data center, personal electronics and communications equipment. At our core, we have a passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors. This passion is alive today as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology more reliable, more affordable and lower power, making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. Learn more at TI.com.

SOURCE Texas Instruments