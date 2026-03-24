TIA Advances AI‑Ready Data Centers with New ANSI/TIA‑942 Addendum, Global Certification Leadership, and Expanded Industry Quality Initiative

Together, these efforts reflect TIA's end‑to‑end approach to strengthening AI‑ready digital infrastructure—from defining infrastructure requirements for high‑density, high‑performance computing environments, to validating reliability through globally recognized certification, to improving quality and consistency across the data center supply chain. As AI accelerates data center scale, complexity, and deployment timelines, TIA's standards and certification programs are providing the industry with a common, credible framework to manage risk, improve predictability, and support resilient digital infrastructure worldwide.

Advancing ANSI/TIA‑942 to Address AI Data Center Requirements

To support the next generation of AI‑driven data centers, TIA Engineering Committee TR‑42.1 (Premises Telecommunications Infrastructure) has initiated a project to develop Addendum 1: Artificial Intelligence to ANSI/TIA‑942‑C, focused on the unique infrastructure demands of AI and HPC environments.

AI workloads—characterized by dense GPU clusters, extreme bandwidth requirements, and new power and cooling models—are placing unprecedented demands on data center infrastructure. The addendum will focus on high‑density, high‑speed cabling for AI and HPC environments, along with cooling and electrical systems, including liquid cooling, to support reliable, scalable data center and digital infrastructure deployments.

The project is being developed through TIA's voluntary consensus‑based standards process with participation from data center owners and operators, designers, manufacturers, and other stakeholders supporting digital infrastructure. Publication of the addendum is targeted for mid‑2027.

"This work reflects direct input from across the data center ecosystem," said Cindy Montstream, Chair, TIA TR‑42 Engineering Committee. "By evolving ANSI/TIA‑942 to address AI‑specific infrastructure needs, we're aligning real‑world operational experience with globally recognized standards that support scalable, reliable data center design and operation."

Global Data Center Certification Supporting Proven Infrastructure Performance

In parallel with standards development, TIA continues to support the global data center community through its ANSI/TIA‑942 Certification Program, which validates facilities against the standard's infrastructure requirements and four rated levels of reliability.

To date, over 1,000 certifications in more than 800 data centers across 60+ countries have earned ANSI/TIA‑942 certification, demonstrating predictable availability and resilience across diverse operating environments. As AI workloads accelerate new data center construction worldwide, certification provides operators, customers, and investors with independent validation that facilities are designed to meet defined reliability objectives critical to digital infrastructure performance.

Strengthening the Data Center Supply Chain with DCE 9000

Recognizing that reliable data center operations depend not only on facility design but also on the quality and consistency of the infrastructure supply chain, TIA launched the Data Center Excellence Quality Standard (DCE 9000) initiative. As announced on February 25, 2026, DCE 9000 is a collaborative effort to establish the first quality management system (QMS) standard purpose‑built for data center physical infrastructure, supporting reliable, scalable digital infrastructure deployments worldwide.

Built on the ISO 9001 High‑Level Structure and informed by best practices from highly mature industries, DCE 9000 is designed to improve supplier maturity and proactively address quality risks across the data center infrastructure lifecycle. The initiative is gaining strong momentum, with participation expanding across the data center ecosystem—from operators and hyperscalers to equipment manufacturers and construction firms. The recent addition of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Oracle, Cummins, and Holder Construction highlights the growing diversity of industry leaders collaborating to strengthen quality, reliability, and consistency as AI‑driven data center deployment accelerates.

"Modern data center builds depend on tightly integrated, multi tier supply chains where deviations in process or component quality can cascade into system level risk," said John Miller, Senior Director Business Strategy and Product Operations, Oracle. "We are pleased to contribute to the development of the DCE 9000 standard, which aims to introduce a disciplined, metrics driven approach to supplier qualification, process control, and continuous improvement."

"AI‑driven growth is pushing the data center ecosystem to scale faster than ever before," said Dave Stehlin, CEO of TIA. "By combining facility standards, certification, and a common quality framework for suppliers, TIA is helping the industry address today's challenges while strengthening the digital infrastructure foundation data centers provide."

Call for Industry Participation

TIA encourages organizations across the data center and digital infrastructure ecosystem to participate in the development of these initiatives, including data center owners and operators, manufacturers and suppliers, consultants, integrators, and facilities teams.

Organizations interested in contributing to the ANSI/TIA‑942 AI addendum or participating in DCE 9000 are encouraged to contact TIA's Membership Department at [email protected].

Additional Resources:

Webpage: Data Center Infrastructure Standard (TIA-942)

Webpage: ANSI/TIA‑942 Certification Program

Webpage: Data Center Quality Standard (DCE 9000)

Blog: ANSI/TIA-942 and DCE 9000: Understanding the Benefits and Difference

Blog: Building the Resilient Future of Data Center Infrastructure

Blog: Aligning the AI High Performance Computing infrastructure with the ANSI/TIA-942 Ratings resilience model

Video: Gino Tozzi of Google discusses the genesis of DCE 9000

About TIA:

The Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) advances trusted digital infrastructure for a connected world. Representing more than 400 companies globally, TIA brings together industry and government through standards development, certification programs, government advocacy, and communities of interest to support secure, resilient, and scalable connectivity. TIA is accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and plays a central role in shaping the future of global infrastructure.

SOURCE TIA