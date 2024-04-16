TIA and Fierce Network Launch Broadband Nation to Address the Labor Shortage Gap and Help Bring High Speed Internet to Every Home in America

Broadband Nation unites government, industry and academia to attract, train and deliver the next generation of broadband talent

ARLINGTON, Va. and NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA), the trusted industry association for the connected world, and Questex, a leading information and events company with a robust telecommunications portfolio including Fierce Network, today announced the launch of Broadband Nation – a new digital platform that is designed to help attract, train and deliver the next generation of broadband workers to build and upgrade communications networks that will conquer the digital divide across the country.

Several major government-funded broadband grant projects, including the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program are either already underway or will begin being implemented this year. Facing a workforce gap of over 200,000 qualified employees needed to build, upgrade and maintain communications networks, Broadband Nation is designed to help highlight the broadband technician profession, attracting a new vibrant and diverse generation of recruits to the workforce to fill this void.

"This is a great industry, providing critical services in rural, suburban and urban locales in every state and territory," said Dave Stehlin, CEO, TIA. "Having a viable workforce to upgrade, build and maintain the communications networks of tomorrow will be key to delivering on the BEAD program's mission of bringing high speed digital connectivity to all Americans over the next five years. Broadband Nation brings together key stakeholders across government, industry and academia to help address the critical labor shortage issue and deliver the training and resources needed to ensure our nation's communications networks are upgraded and built out for all Americans, regardless of where they live."

Broadband Nation will utilize a multi-dimensional approach to reach its intended audience, including:

- Career development website featuring training and job opportunities, lifestyle stories, resources and scholarships

- National brand promotions featuring typical lifestyles of broadband technicians and multi-media marketing campaigns

- Academic partnerships featuring awareness campaigns, educational webinars/road shows, train the trainer and onboarding programs

By helping to address the workforce challenge, Broadband Nation will expedite the deployment of high-speed internet to the unserved and underserved across the country, while enabling the industry to broaden and diversify its pool of employees.

"Broadband Nation is a resource that will help deliver the critical workforce of tomorrow's communications infrastructure," said Paul Miller, CEO of Questex. "We are proud to partner with TIA. By bringing together their expertise and relationships built across nearly 100 years of representing the development and support of communication technologies and information systems, alongside our extensive knowledge in technology, deep industry connections, and a strong track record of information and events, we are able to work together with other key partners to solve this complex issue."

"At AT&T, we know that building a skilled broadband workforce is critical to ensuring that the country is able to deliver on the historic investments in broadband infrastructure happening throughout this decade," said Erin Scarborough, AT&T President of Broadband and Connectivity Initiatives. "The need to build and train more engineers and technicians on the latest technology to deploy and maintain networks is crucial. AT&T has been at the forefront of this effort and remains committed to leading this charge, recognizing that our collective efforts will pave the way for unparalleled opportunities across the nation. We commend TIA and Fierce Network for their proactive efforts in linking the future workforce to opportunities and ensuring the success of our broadband expansion initiatives."

"Broadband Nation is not just a program; it's a commitment to bridging the digital divide and empowering communities across the nation," said Dr. Chandler LeBoeuf, Interim Vice President of Education, Louisiana Community and Technical College System. "Through innovative training initiatives and strategic partnerships with educational institutions and industry leaders, we are paving the way for talented individuals to thrive in the rapidly expanding field of broadband. Together, we can ensure that every individual has access to high speed internet and the opportunities it brings. Join us in shaping the future of connectivity and unlocking limitless potential for all."

To address the substantial demand for broadband professionals, a considerable expansion is necessary in the availability of broadband skills training across the nation. Broadband Nation is committed to collaborating with industry, state and federal officials along with diverse training providers, colleges, and technical schools to consolidate and expand training programs, thereby generating more opportunities for the emerging workforce.

CommScope, a global leader in network connectivity solutions, is a founding sponsor of Broadband Nation. The company has long been committed to closing the digital divide through innovative products, services and resources and via programs like "Broadband for Everyone", which provides expert help throughout the lifecycle of federal- and state-funded fiber projects.

Broadband Nation will be complemented by an annual event, Broadband Nation Expo, which will be organized and hosted by Questex. Broadband Nation Expo takes place October 9-11 at the Gaylord Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Broadband Nation Expo will unite broadband service providers and industry partners with academic, local, state and federal government leaders in a unique venue that will focus on solving complex broadband-related issues such as closing the labor shortage gap and bridging the digital divide once and for all. The event is expected to draw thousands of attendees and hundreds of sponsors/exhibitors. Broadband Nation Expo will be technology agnostic, featuring all potential access technologies such as fiber, fixed wireless, DOCSIS and satellite. A special feature of Broadband Nation Expo will be the Workforce Development Pavilion, which will host academic institutions from around the country and guide them towards setting up on-site broadband technician training programs on campus. To learn more about Broadband Nation Expo, click here.

For partnership opportunities for Broadband Nation and Broadband Nation Expo, contact Scott Gruntorad at [email protected].

To visit Broadband Nation, CLICK HERE

